John Travolta's daughter Ella lands exciting new role alongside famous Hollywood offspring

John Travolta is a huge Hollywood star with blockbuster hits and iconic movies to his name, but he is not the only actor in his household. The Pulp Fiction star's daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, has followed in his footsteps and is a talented performer, having acted in films from a young age, including alongside her dad in 2009's Old Dogs. The 25-year-old has been forging a singing career of late, but now she is preparing to appear on the big screen again after landing a role in Ready or Not actor-turned-director Mark O'Brien's next directorial feature, Nice People, and she's not the only daughter of a Hollywood legend to appear in the upcoming film.

Ella will star alongside Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's actress daughter, Sosie Bacon, in the dark comedy horror. According to Deadline, the film follows seven former friends who "reunite at an abandoned clinic that hides their terrible secret. The evening spirals into paranoia, dark humor, and deadly choices as, one after another, they begin to die." Mark will also star alongside Chloe Bennet, Keean Johnson, Skylar Astin, Ayden Mayeri, and Matias Lucas.

© WireImage Ella Travolta will star in the upcoming comedy horror Nice People

Based on an original screenplay by Arwen Elys Dayton, Mark said in a statement: "I couldn't be more excited to work with these incredible producers, actors, and creatives. This film is a wild ride, a relentlessly propulsive story that I have no doubt will give audiences a unique thrill–lingering long after they’ve seen it." Taking to her Instagram Stories after the news was revealed, Ella re-shared Deadline's article alongside praying hands and a heart emoji.

John, 71, welcomed Ella and his two sons, Jett and Benjamin, with his late wife Kelly Preston. Jett passed away in 2009 at the age of 16, and the actor now lives in Florida with Ella and Benjamin, now 14. However, he recently listed the sprawling estate, which includes a private airport runway in the backyard, for $10 million.

While Ella may have had her start in acting, her music career has taken off, and she released her debut EP, Colors of Love, last year. The star has described her music as a letter to the different shades and perspectives of love and affection that one experiences in life, from the romantic to the familial. One of her songs, "Little Bird," even explicitly pays tribute to her late mother, who passed away in 2020.

© Instagram Ella is an actor like her dad

"I grew up very much so in the public eye. And with that comes a lot of attention, especially when you lose someone," Ella told People, describing the song as her most "personal" to date. "There's definitely the natural support and global support that comes with that."

© Instagram John is a dad to Ella and Benjamin

© Instagram Ella's mom. Kelly Preston, died in 2020

"But then, there can be a natural input and expectation of how you should feel or how people assume that you feel or how other people feel, that gets added in," she continued. "'Little Bird' is about holding onto those pure relationships that you have with people that you lost and really just listening to yourself and staying true to that relationship with that person.