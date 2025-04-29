Meet Stellan Skarsgård's 6 kids – and you'll definitely recognise most of them

Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård, 73, is known for roles in Good Will Hunting, Mamma Mia!, Dune, and the Thor franchise. But beyond his own legendary filmography, it's his children who have become just as recognisable to audiences across the world.

Stellan shares eight children with his two wives – six of whom have followed him into acting. And between them, they've starred in everything from Stephen King horror to Succession.

He recently reprised his role as Luthen Rael in Andor Season 2, the critically acclaimed Star Wars series on Disney+. Speaking to HELLO! at the premiere, he said: "I don't see Luthen as a hero – he's deeply flawed. But he's committed to the rebellion, and he'll make any sacrifice necessary."

The show continues to explore the years before Rogue One, and places Stellan's character at the centre of the emerging Rebel Alliance.

© WireImage Alexander Skarsgård Alexander, 47, is the oldest of the Skarsgård siblings and arguably the most famous. He shot to fame as the brooding vampire Eric Northman in HBO's True Blood before taking on more complex roles in Big Little Lies and The Northman. Most recently, he starred as tech billionaire Lukas Matsson in the final season of Succession, earning acclaim for his unnerving charisma. He welcomed a child with actress Tuva Novotny in 2023.

© IBL/Shutterstock Gustaf Skarsgård Gustaf, 43, gained a strong fan base through his eccentric role as shipbuilder Floki in Vikings. He's also appeared in Cursed, Westworld Season 2, and most recently had a role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Known for his range, Gustaf's performances are often intense and unpredictable.

© Shutterstock Bill Skarsgård Bill gained global recognition as Pennywise the Clown in It (2017), based on Stephen King's iconic horror novel. Since then, he's become Hollywood's go-to for disturbing, magnetic performances. In 2022's Barbarian, he flipped audience expectations, and he joined John Wick 4 in 2023 as a powerful adversary. He also played the infamous Swedish criminal Clark Olofsson in Netflix's Clark, with younger brother Kolbjörn portraying the young version of his character.

© Shutterstock Valter Skarsgård Valter, 28, has been steadily building a career in both Swedish and international productions. He starred in BBC's Black Lake and horror biopic Lords of Chaos. He's set to play hockey legend Börje Salming in an upcoming biopic and is known for his candid, funny social media presence.

© BEI/Shutterstock Sam Skarsgård Sam, 41, is the only sibling who didn't pursue acting. He's a qualified doctor and has worked in ICU. While he stays out of the spotlight, his brothers have frequently called him "the real hero" in the family.



© Shutterstock Eija Skarsgård Eija, 32, is Stellan's only daughter. A former model, she keeps a lower public profile but shares a close bond with her siblings – especially Valter. She married husband Zeke Tastas in 2019.



© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Ossian and Kolbjörn Skarsgård The youngest of the Skarsgårds are already making early appearances. Ossian, 14, starred in 2022's Burn All My Letters, and Kolbjörn, 11, played the younger version of Bill's character in Clark. It's too soon to say whether they'll follow their older siblings into full-time acting, but they're off to a strong start.

What's next for the Skarsgårds?

© Shutterstock The Skarsgard family

With Stellan's Andor return on Disney+ and Alexander's critically acclaimed turn in Succession, the Skarsgårds remain one of the most dynamic families in entertainment. Bill continues to tackle intense roles, and Valter is carving out a path of his own in Swedish cinema.

Between Hollywood, Netflix, and Disney+, it seems there's always a Skarsgård on screen. And with the younger siblings just getting started, that's not likely to change any time soon.

Andor Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ right now.