WATCH: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt reunite in highly-anticipated Devil Wears Prada trailer

She's here! The highly-anticipated, first proper look at the Devil Wears Prada sequel has finally arrived.

The film's very first trailer brings back the beloved Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), and the one and only, the icy Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), back together exactly 20 years since the original movie was released.

We also have Stanley Tucci back as Nigel, plus some a star-studded new cast featuring Simone Ashley, Sydney Sweeney, and Pauline Chalamet, among others.