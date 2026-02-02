WATCH: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt reunite in highly-anticipated Devil Wears Prada trailer

The sequel to the beloved movie, which was released exactly 20 years ago, is arriving in theaters May 1, 2026

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

She's here! The highly-anticipated, first proper look at the Devil Wears Prada sequel has finally arrived.

The film's very first trailer brings back the beloved Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway), Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), and the one and only, the icy Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), back together exactly 20 years since the original movie was released.

We also have Stanley Tucci back as Nigel, plus some a star-studded new cast featuring Simone Ashley, Sydney Sweeney, and Pauline Chalamet, among others. 

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More