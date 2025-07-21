Fans can't believe the stars appearing in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada can't wait for the sequel to the iconic dramedy. And while they have to bide their time until it hits screens next May, news about the star-studded cast keeps coming.

The original cast was already filled with Hollywood A-listers – Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci made the film into a fan favorite.

The Devil Wears Prada made $125 million U.S. worldwide and was nominated for two Academy Awards – for Meryl as Best Actress and Patricia Field's Costume Design. Anne is excited to reprise her role of Andy Sachs recently posting a teaser to her TikTok in a cerulean blue sweater.

© Moviestore/REX Meryl, Anne, and Emily in the original film

It's reported that in The Devil Wears Prada 2, Miranda Priestly (Meryl) will face off against her one time assistant Emily, played by Emily Blunt. The sequel is currently in production and many big stars have joined the cast.

Here's who is confirmed for the film all about fashion.

Justin Theroux

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Justin looks great in a tux

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux is set to star in the film. The Leftovers actor is a bit of a fashionista himself. He once told PEOPLE that his style is "definitely goth-adjacent."

Justin was last seen in Mindy Kaling's Netflix show, Running Point, alongside Kate Hudson and Brenda Song, and in another famous sequel, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice with Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder.

Simone Ashley

© Corbis via Getty Images Simone is every fashion editor's dream

Simone Ashley fans know the star for her work as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton and for her many, many head turning red carpet looks. The 30-year-old actress was just 11 when the original film came out, but it's no surprise she was cast in the sequel.

Simone is a mainstay at fashion shows and has graced the cover of Vogue three times. She'll fit right in at Runway.

Kenneth Branagh

The Harry Potter star will play Miranda Priestly's husband, Stephen in the sequel. In the book the original film is based on, her husband is a prominent New York tax attorney named Hunter Tomlinson. Fans will have to wait and see if Stephen follows in those footsteps.

Lucy Liu

© Getty Images Lucy is a fashion mainstay

Another fashion icon joined the cast. Lucy Liu has turned heads on the red carpet for nearly three decades. The actress is best known for her work in the Charlie's Angels and Kill Bill series, but has recently starred in the series Elementary and the film Old Guys.

Pauline Chalamet

© Getty Images Timothèe looks just like his sister Pauline

Timothée Chalamet's big sister, Pauline Chalamet, is set to star in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Pauline starred as Kimberly on Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls. Her role in the iconic sequel will be her biggest to date.

B.J. Novak

© Getty Images BJ is besties with Mindy

Inglourious Basters actor, B.J. Novak is starring in the fashion sequel – which makes sense as his character in The Office cared deeply about his looks.