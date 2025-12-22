WATCH: Matt Damon appears virtually unrecognizable in staggering transformation for The Odyssey trailer

We have finally gotten a glimpse at Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated The Odyssey.

The movie has already garnered so much buzz that tickets released a year before its release completely sold out in July.

Now, though fans will still have to wait until July 17, 2026 for when the star-studded film officially premieres, the newest trailer promises to make those highly-coveted year-ahead tickets absolutely worth it.

The film, for which Christopher wrote the script, and produced alongside his wife Emma Thomas, follows the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, on his long, winding journey back home after the Trojan War.

It also stars Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong O, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Tom Holland, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, and John Leguizamo, among others.