The real-life partners of Bridgerton stars – including the cast members who found love on set

Bridgerton season 4 drops on Netflix today, and while we’re beyond excited to see romance blossom in the lavish Regency-era show, the real-life love stories of its stars are often just as fairytale-coded.

From the Bridgerton sister who met her match during her audition to Nicola Coughlan’s fellow actor boyfriend with a 13-year age gap, we’re taking a look at the off-screen loves of the show’s cast members below.

© Getty Images Nicola and Jake were reportedly introduced by her Derry Girls co-star Nicola Coughlan and Jake Dunn Nicola Coughlan – aka Lady Whistledown herself – went Instagram official with her boyfriend Jake Dunn in February 2025, sharing a story of her actor beau in celebration of his birthday. The pair had sparked dating rumours the previous year after being spotted on a cosy night out in London in October 2024, reportedly having been introduced by Nicola’s Derry Girls co-star, Louisa Harland. Jake, who is 13 years Nicola’s junior, is best known for starring in the Disney series Renegade Nell (2024) alongside Louisa, as well as the BBC hit What It Feels Like for a Girl (2025).

© Getty Images Phoebe is engaged to her fellow actor beau Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller Phoebe Dynevor showcased quite the diamond of the season when she was spotted sporting a stunning ring at the 2024 Met Gala, confirming her engagement to boyfriend Cameron Fuller. The couple, who made their first public appearance at Wimbledon in July 2023, are known for both valuing their privacy amidst the chaos of Hollywood. Cameron is the son of A Quiet Place producer Brad Fuller, and is also an actor and producer himself, most recently working on The Astronaut (2025) alongside his father.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images Luke and Antonia sparked dating rumours after leaving a Bridgerton event together Luke Newton and Antonia Roumelioti Though he was already attracting a flurry of press for Bridgerton season 3 in 2024, Colin Bridgerton actor Luke Newton also fuelled dating rumours after being spotted leaving an event with dancer Antonia Roumelioti in June. Though they continued to be spotted attending events together – including David Beckham’s star-studded BOSS party – it wasn’t until May 2025 that the couple finally went Instagram official. “Pre bafta party with @netflix & @britishvogue.” Luke wrote, alongside a photo of him kissing his girlfriend’s cheek.

© Corbis via Getty Images Claudia remarked that she "got a job and a fella on the same day" Claudia Jessie and Cole Edwards Love blossomed before the cameras even started rolling for Eloise Bridgerton. Actress Claudia Jessie met casting director Cole Edwards at her audition in 2019 and the pair began dating shortly after; the actress later told The Guardian, “I got a job and a fella on the same day…it was a great day for me, wasn’t it?” The smitten star shares a home in her native Birmingham with Cole, and Bridgerton is not the last time the pair collaborated professionally – they previously teamed up on a short film called Booty (2024), with Claudia starring alongside Lorraine Ashbourne and Brian Vernel.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for EE The Featherington sisters have all sparked on-set dating rumours Luke Thompson and Harriet Cains (Rumour) While this one has yet to be printed in the society papers, season 4’s leading man Luke Thompson has been rumoured to be dating a fellow Bridgerton co-star. The Benedict Bridgerton actor has been linked to Harriet Cains, who portrays Philippa Featherington in the show, after the pair were spotted looking loved-up at the Vanity Fair Rising Stars party in January 2024. This isn’t the first time the Featherington sisters have sparked real-life dating rumours – Nicola Coughlan quashed reports of her dating Luke Newton at the NYC premiere of Bridgerton season 3, calling him a “really special person in my life”, while Prudence Featherington actress Bessie Carter was previously in a relationship with Sam Phillips (aka Penelope’s suitor Lord Debling).