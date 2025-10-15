What happened to these noughties TV show stars?

Is anyone else longing for the golden days of TV, when we’d rush back after commercials, hunt down the remote, and settle in for the latest episode of our favourite show after last week’s cliffhanger? The noughties brought us some of the most iconic TV shows of all time – and with it, a crop of unforgettable stars who exploded onto the celebrity scene and quickly became household names.

Whether you were a die-hard Buffy fan or never missed an episode of Heroes, you’ve probably wondered what became of the stars who defined a generation of TV. We’re rounding up ten of the most iconic actors of the era, finding out what they’ve been up to since those unforgettable roles – from the stars who stayed in the spotlight, to those who took surprising detours.

© WireImage,Getty Images for GEA Kiefer is keeping up his action-packed roles Kiefer Sutherland – 24 Kiefer Sutherland revived his ‘80s blockbuster popularity in the 2000s as Jack Bauer, the world’s most relentless counterterrorist agent in 24 (2001–2010). His non-stop race against the clock – literally in “real-time” with commercial breaks – made us sweat through every nerve-wracking second. So intense was his dedication that “Jack Bauer Syndrome” became a term for an (admittedly unhealthy) dedication to work. The actor has continued to lean into action-packed roles, recently playing a corporate spy in the Paramount thriller series Rabbit Hole (2023); he’s also set to star in the upcoming action thriller flick Sierra Madre. When it comes to saving the world, Kiefer has remained one of Hollywood’s go-to guys.

© WireImage,Getty Images Mischa was one of the most recognisable faces of the era Mischa Barton – The O.C. Mischa Barton became the It-girl of the early 2000s after starring as Marissa Cooper on The O.C. (2003–2007), gracing countless pages in glossy mags and the poster-clad walls of teens. Her character’s mix of beautiful yet troubled was endlessly compelling to viewers – and we all wished we looked as pretty as she did when she cried (which was a lot). Since her O.C. heyday, Mischa has flown slightly under the radar, starring in the likes of The Hills: New Beginnings (2019) and the 2023 reboot of the classic Australian soap opera Neighbours. Fans can also catch her as amateur sleuth Amanda Green in Invitation to a Murder (2023) and its sequel, which is slated for release in late 2025.

© WireImage,Corbis via Getty Images Josh recently starred in a highly-acclaimed period crime thriller Josh Holloway – Lost As Sawyer, the bad boy with a heart of gold on Lost (2004–2010), Josh Holloway became the show’s most charismatic breakout star. Previously known for bit parts and guest roles, he quickly won fans everywhere with his barrage of witty one-liners and tangled love triangle with Kate and Juliet (or square, if you count Jack). Since Lost, Josh has kept busy with a steady stream of roles. Western fans may have caught him in the third and fourth seasons of Yellowstone (2018–2024), and before that he starred in the sci-fi drama Colony (2016–2018). Most recently, he led the ‘70s crime thriller Duster (2025), which earned a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score – though be warned, the series has sadly since been cancelled.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images,Getty Images From "Buffy" and "Bring It On" to becoming a therapist... Eliza Dushku – Buffy the Vampire Slayer Eliza Dushku joined the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003) in its third season as Faith, the dark, unpredictable Slayer and edgier counterpart to the show’s titular heroine. While technically an anti-hero, she oozed cool-girl energy and quickly built a loyal fanbase – despite all the chaos she caused. She reprised the role in Angel (1999–2004), becoming a staple in the Buffyverse. Following her Buffy-era fame, Eliza headlined the cult teen classic Bring It On (2000), starred in and produced the sci-fi series Dollhouse (2009–2010), and launched her own production company, Boston Diva Productions. In a film-worthy plot twist, the star has since quit acting for a different venture, revealing she’s become a certified therapist after receiving her master’s degree in 2025.

© FilmMagic,Variety via Getty Images Hayden returned to screens in the "Scream" franchise Hayden Panettiere – Heroes Another member of the Bring It On squad, Hayden Panettiere was more than ready to take on the role of Claire Bennet, a high-school cheerleader with the ability to spontaneously regenerate. She starred in all four seasons of Heroes (2006–2010) and quickly became a pop culture icon – who else remembers the iconic tagline, “Save the cheerleader, save the world”? Already a seasoned child actor before Heroes, Hayden went on to showcase her vocal talents in the popular country music drama Nashville (2012–2018). After winning over horror fans as the razor-sharp Kirby Reed in Scream 4 (2011), she made a triumphant return to the franchise in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023), her first major on-screen role in years – proving that Hayden always sticks the landing.

© FilmMagic,WireImage Teri runs a "Desperate Housewives" rewatch podcast Teri Hatcher – Desperate Housewives Teri Hatcher was a key fixture as Susan Mayer, the clumsy but lovable single mom navigating the twists and drama of Wisteria Lane on Desperate Housewives (2004–2012). Unlucky in love and more “girl-next-door” than Eva Longoria’s glamorous Gabrielle, she brought a relatable vulnerability to the show. After the show ended, Teri went on to appear as Queen Rhea in Supergirl (2015–2021), a legacy casting that referenced her ‘90s turn as Lois Lane in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993–1997). While she’s taken a step back from the limelight in recent years, Desperate Housewives fans rejoice – she’s currently hosting a rewatch podcast, Desperately Devoted, with her on-screen daughter Andrea Bowen, and her real-life daughter, Emerson Tenney.

© FilmMagic,Getty Images for Disney Chad is currently starring in a chart-topping Netflix hit Chad Michael Murray – One Tree Hill A literary-minded high schooler with the ultimate smouldering stare, Chad Michael Murray became the poster boy of teenage angst as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill (2003–2012). A basketball star with a poet’s heart, he embodied the sensitive bad boy archetype and quickly became the most popular heartthrob of the era. After leaving the show in season six – a devastating blow to fans – Chad kept busy with a mix of screen roles, from Agent Jack Thompson in the Marvel series Agent Carter (2015–2016) to the bizarre cult leader Edgar Evernever in season three of Riverdale (2017–2023). Romance fans may have seen Sullivan’s Crossing (2023–) topping the Netflix charts – you’ll find Chad playing the show’s leading man, having very much returned to heartthrob territory.

© Getty Images,WireImage Lauren reunited with her co-star Alexis Bledel at this year's Emmys, melting hearts worldwide Lauren Graham – Gilmore Girls Is there a more instantly recognisable role than Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore? The fast-talking, coffee-inhaling, single mum at the heart of Gilmore Girls (2007), she became a TV icon thanks to her enviably close mother-daughter bond with Rory and her witty quips delivered at breakneck speed. She reprised the role nearly a decade later in Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016) – and yes, we’re still not ready to talk about those final four words. Outside of Stars Hollow, Lauren found further success playing another lovable single mum, this time as Sarah Braverman-Rizzoli in Parenthood (2010–2015). She’s also published several bestselling books, including her memoir Talking As Fast As I Can (2016). After a brief acting hiatus, 2025 saw her return to the screen in workplace comedy The Z-Suite, which she also produced – and in case you missed it, she also reunited with Alexis Bledel at this year’s Emmys, which almost broke the internet.

© WireImage,Getty Images Frankie is now a professional race car driver Frankie Muniz – Malcolm in the Middle The titular precocious middle child in the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006), Frankie Muniz became one of the most instantly recognisable TV kids of the era. His role earned him multiple award nominations and cemented his place in early 2000s pop culture – though he’s since hilariously revealed to People he thought Malcolm was, “The worst character on the show”. After the show wrapped, Frankie took a step back from acting to pursue a career as a professional race car driver, though he occasionally returned for guest appearances on shows like Criminal Minds. After being sidelined with a broken wrist, the star is back racing for NASCAR, and he’ll return to our screens in the upcoming Malcolm reboot Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, which will drop on Disney+ in December 2025.