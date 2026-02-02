Robin Roberts 'can't wait' for major change coming to ABC in 2027

ABC will be the network to watch next year.

Come 2027, the network, which this year is already home to some of entertainment's biggest nights, the Super Bowl and the Oscars, will be adding another major broadcast to their repertoire.

The Grammys, which have been aired on CBS for over 50 years, consecutively since 1973, are officially leaving the network, and will air on ABC starting in 2027.

© Getty Images The Grammys are moving from CBS to ABC in 2027

The morning after The Recording Academy aired its last broadcast on CBS for the 68th ceremony, over on Good Morning America, host Robin Roberts said the team "can't wait" to have the Grammys on the network next year.

The deal was first announced in 2024, a major acquisition that will see the Grammys air on ABC, Hulu and Disney+. Reports at the time indicated that CBS and The Recording Academy did not reach an agreement within the two sides' exclusive negotiating window, and though CBS — which is in the midst of turmoil following leadership change and focusing on cost-cutting measures — remained interested in the Grammys, Disney ultimately submitted the winning bid.

Not only will ABC now host the Grammys, the Super Bowl, and the Oscars next year, but it also has The CMA Awards and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

© Getty Images The Recording Academy CEO speaking at last night's ceremony

Following the Grammys' last year on CBS, Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, appeared on Good Morning America. Speaking with Robin as well as co-anchors Lara Spencer and George Stephanopoulos, he said viewers can expect "hopefully more of the same, more of what you saw [last night]. It's a great time in music, there is a proliferation of incredible talent."

"You're seeing people from different parts of the world making music," he continued, adding: "The exciting thing is you never know what's going to be next, the Best New Artist class seems to get better, you get to see the icons, the legends, the young up and comers."

"To me it's a great time in music and it's a great time to be with you all," he maintained.

© Getty Images Bad Bunny won Album of the Year for 2026

As for how he "keeps his fresh" when it comes to the big show, he shared: "It's a little bit easy for us because we have music. Music is changing every year and it's evolving, you're always getting a new class of young, incredible talent, inspiring talent, and then we're always as musicians creating, we're always thinking of what's next, how can we innovate or iterate on the sound, how can we bring a couple genres together. The Grammys try to reflect that."

© Getty Images The Oscars will also be hosted on ABC in March

"I'm ready [to have the Grammys on ABC]," he emphasized. "We can't tell you how excited we are, we're going to have a great time together, and hopefully continue to uplift the show."

"I feel like we needed a moment to just rest and understand what was going on, but also step away from it and come together and be uplifted, and I'm looking forward to it a lot," the executive, who was appointed CEO of The Recording Academy in 2021, concluded.