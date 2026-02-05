'Tear-jerker' Prime film with Harry Potter and Downton Abbey stars is such a touching watch

As much as viewers can be thrilled by major blockbusters action films or enjoy hiding behind the sofa with the latest horror flick, sometimes a quietly poignant film is just what we want.

Thankfully, this is where The Last Bus steps in. The 2021 film, which stars the likes of Timothy Spall and Phyllis Logan, recently landed on Prime, and fans have been hailing it as "emotional" and a "tear-jerker".

Want to know more about the film, scroll down for all you need to know…

© Prime The film has a moving plot Synopsis The film follows Tom (Timothy Spall) as he travels the length of the United Kingdom using his free bus pass in order to spread his late wife's (Phyllis Logan) ashes. The synopsis reads: "An old man whose wife has just passed away uses his free local bus pass to travel to the other end of the UK, to where they originally moved from, using only local buses, on a nostalgic trip but also carrying his wife's ashes in a small suitcase, 'taking her back' and in doing so he meets local people. By the end of his trip he's a celebrity."

© Alamy Stock Photo Timothy and Phyllis star in the film Who stars in The Last Bus? The film is led by Timothy Spall, who has appeared in the Harry Potter franchise as Peter Pettigrew. The star has also acted in Secrets and Lies, Topsy-Turvy and Goodbye Junes. He's joined by Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan as his late wife, Mary. Also joining the cast are Colin McCredie (Taggart), Natalie Mitson (The Larkins), Ben Ewing (Retribution), Saskia Ashdown (Shetland), Anne Kidd (Outlander), Ronan Doyle (The Buccaneers) and Marnie Baxter (Annika).

© Prime Fans were left touched by the film Fan response Viewers have been positive about the film. Describing it as a "tear-jerker", one said: "It's far from realistic, but if you want realism, watch a documentary. Otherwise put your feet up with a nice glass of vino and let this movie tug at your heartstrings." A second added: "Any movie that brings tears to my eyes is worth watching. It's a simple and harmless film with a wonderful soul at its heart," while a third mused: "The film is really beautiful and portrays a plethora of deep emotions effectively." Meanwhile, a fourth penned: "Timothy Spall gives a great performance and the story that unwinds is poignantly beautiful. This film moved me so much and hope you too have the pleasure of watching it."

