The 5 best sporting romances to stream if you're missing Heated Rivalry

Hockey romance is having a moment in the media, no better exemplified than by the explosive success of the new series Heated Rivalry. A favourite of team HELLO!, there’s no doubt many of us binge-watched this smash-hit show way too quickly and are likely finding ourselves unable to wait for our next fix of Ilya and Shane.

While we sit tight for the show’s highly-anticipated second season – no word on a release date, yet – here are five excellent sports romances to add to your watchlist that will hopefully do a top-shelf job of keeping you entertained.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX This brand-new release already has Heated Rivalry fans excited Finding Her Edge Gliding onto Netflix hot on the heels of Heated Rivalry, this chemistry-filled new release, adapted from Jennifer Iacopelli’s hit novel, follows skating prodigy Adriana as she navigates both her family’s high-pressure figure skating legacy and a steamy love triangle with both her new and former ice partners. Brimming with yearning and plenty of off-ice family drama, it’s already being hailed as “perfect” by fans and the perfect antidote to Heated Rivalry withdrawals – though as star Cale Ambrozic exclusively told HELLO!, “You can watch this one with your parents; it won’t be too awkward.”

© Photo: Netflix Fans were gutted when this figure skating hit was cancelled Spinning Out Starring Kaya Scodelario, this one-and-done Netflix series cuts deep into the pressure-cooker world of competitive figure skating, following an Olympic hopeful who gets a second chance at her dream as a pairs skater with a wealthy bad boy. Packed full of melodrama, from romantic woes to hidden secrets, Spinning Out amplifies the high-stakes world of professional skating and is sure to be your next bingeworthy obsession.

© Jackie Brown/Prime Charli XCX is one of many executive producers of this hilarious show Overcompensating From the rink to the field, this outrageous Prime comedy series follows a closeted former high school football star as he begins his college journey while desperately trying to keep his identity hidden. It’s not as sports-centered as Heated Rivalry, but packs plenty of fire and is quickly becoming a hit with sports drama devotees. With executive producers like Charli XCX and Jonah Hill already under its belt, the show has officially been renewed for a second season, promising more on-campus chaos for fans.



© Getty This show is the ultimate feel-good sports drama Friday Night Lights We’re travelling deep into the heart of Texas for this one – this beloved noughties series is a widely regarded as one of the greatest dramas to ever grace our screen. Chronicling the messy realities of high school football and all the heartbreak of teenagedom, it features standout performances from the likes of Connie Britton and Minka Kelly. It’s a feelgood drama that feels like the natural casual-viewing follow up to the intensity of Heated Rivalry – and even if you’re not a football fan, the spirited game days and endearing characters make this one a must watch.