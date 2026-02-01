What's on TV this week: 5 things to watch on the BBC, ITV, Prime Video and more

With January finally behind us, it's that time of the week when we look at what's coming up. February's gloomy weather isn't going anywhere just yet, but a new wave of exciting releases is here to kick-start the month and bring some much-needed brightness to those rain-soaked days.

From an ITV spy thriller to the return of Channel 4's hilarious Gogglebox and the exciting kick-off of the Winter Olympics, these are the five must-watch shows to tune into this week.

1/ 5 © BBC Studios Maggie Steed, David Caves, Francesca Mills and Emilia Fox Silent Witness Silent Witness is back, with Emilia Fox at the helm once more as the long-running BBC crime drama returns. Joining Emilia's Dr Nikki Alexander is David Caves as Jack Hodgson, as well as new stars Chris Reilly (Slow Horses), Chris Coghill (Slow Horses) and Mollie Winnard (All Creatures Great and Small). Picking up from last season, which saw Nikki and Jack finally tie the knot, the couple hunt a suspected hitman across their new base in Birmingham. The synopsis continues: "[The Hitman] later claims responsibility for a murder that gripped the nation, for which someone else is serving time in jail." Silent Witness season 29 airs on BBC One at 9 pm on Sunday and will be available to stream on iPlayer.

WATCH: Silent Witness Series 28 Trailer

2/ 5 © Ben Blackall Zahra Ahmadi and Shaun Evans Betrayal If you're in the mood for a quick binge, this four-part espionage series should be on your radar. Starring Shaun Evans (Endeavour), Romola Garai (Vigil) and Zahra Ahmadi (Beyond Paradise), Betrayal follows a mid-level MI5 officer who must navigate the "rapidly evolving" intelligence landscape while maintaining a personal relationship with his partner. HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor said: "I've been a big fan of Shaun Evans since he starred in ITV's brilliant detective drama, Endeavour, and can't wait to see him take on the role of a MI5 spy in Betrayal. Plus, I'm a sucker for a compelling spy thriller and this one has the hallmarks of a great one: a captivating story with plenty of intrigue, high-stakes tension blended with relationship drama that adds emotional depth to the characters and a brilliant cast of stars." Betrayal airs on ITV1 at 9 pm on Sunday and will be available to stream on ITVX.

3/ 5 © PA King Charles shares his work with The King's Foundation Finding Harmony: A King's Vision It's not often the King is at the helm of a documentary, so royal viewers are in for a treat with his latest TV project. Narrated by Hollywood actress Kate Winslet, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision provides "intimate insight" into King Charles's "passionate" quest to reunite humanity with nature, following his journey and work with The King's Foundation. The educational charity was founded nearly 40 years ago and works globally across multiple sectors to support and work alongside nature. Finding Harmony: A King's Vision lands on Prime Video on Friday.

4/ 5 © Getty Images The Olympic rings in Cortina d'Ampezzo Winter Olympics 2026: Opening Ceremony One of the perks of being in the depths of winter is the Winter Olympics, and this year will see the world's greatest athletes head to Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo to compete in 116 events. The opening ceremony promises a stellar line-up of international talent, including Grammy Award-winner Mariah Carey, Golden Globe winner Laura Pausini and renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Other big names include award-winning actor and producer Pierfrancesco Favino (World War Z, The Traitor) and The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore. Winter Olympics 2026: Opening Ceremony airs on BBC Two at 6.30 pm and will be available to stream on iPlayer.