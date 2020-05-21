Lorraine Kelly's family: see sweet relationship with husband and daughter here

Having been on our screens for over 20 years, Lorraine Kelly has become a TV favourite. But away from her career as a presenter and broadcaster, she can found at home with her husband Steve Smith, their daughter Rosie and, of course, not forgetting dog Angus. Lorraine often shares pictures of her lovely family-of-three on many trips, get-togethers and family celebrations. More recently, Lorraine had reason to celebrate as her daughter arrived back home from her travels in Singapore. Click through the gallery to see inside the Kelly/Smith family!
Lorraine Kelly and Steve's wedding
Lorraine married Steve Smith back in 1992 and the couple were the picture of marital bliss in the sweet snap from their big day. The TV presenter previously revealed details on their wedding. "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said. All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it.
