﻿
8 Photos | Film

Lorraine Kelly's family: see sweet relationship with husband and daughter here

The TV legend has a gorgeous family

Lorraine Kelly's family: see sweet relationship with husband and daughter here
You're reading

Lorraine Kelly's family: see sweet relationship with husband and daughter here

1/8
Next

Normal People has a very special royal link! Find out more
Francesca Shillcock
lorraine-and-steve-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

Having been on our screens for over 20 years, Lorraine Kelly has become a TV favourite. But away from her career as a presenter and broadcaster, she can found at home with her husband Steve Smith, their daughter Rosie and, of course, not forgetting dog Angus. Lorraine often shares pictures of her lovely family-of-three on many trips, get-togethers and family celebrations. More recently, Lorraine had reason to celebrate as her daughter arrived back home from her travels in Singapore. Click through the gallery to see inside the Kelly/Smith family!

 

Lorraine Kelly and Steve's wedding

Lorraine married Steve Smith back in 1992 and the couple were the picture of marital bliss in the sweet snap from their big day. The TV presenter previously revealed details on their wedding. "At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she said. All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reveals the one thing she couldn't do without during coronavirus lockdown

lorraine-husband-haircut
2/8

Lorraine Kelly and Steve in lockdown

Plenty of us will be able to relate to this one. The TV presenter videoed herself cutting Steve's hair! Stepping out into her garden, she told the camera: "Week four of lockdown - things are getting pretty desperate, Steve's hair is really really long, so I've got these things. I've never done this before, but I'm going to attempt to cut his hair."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly takes us on a day-in-the-life tour with her exclusive home photos

lorraine-and-angus
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

Lorraine Kelly and dog Angus

Lorraine's beloved pooch Angus frequently makes an appearance on her social media, and in this post the cute dog can be seen sat on Lorraine's lap. The TV presenter captioned the picture: "After a busy day no one can put a smile on my face quite like my Angus!" How sweet!

lorrain-husband-anniversary
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

Lorraine Kelly and Steve anniversary

Last summer, Lorraine and husband Steve took this gorgeous photo to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary! The couple married back in 1992, one year after they met when Steve was working as a cameraman. On meeting her husband, she previously joked that she had to win him over, saying: "It took me about a year... and then I leapt on him like a ninja!"

lorraine-and-daughter-drinks
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

Lorraine Kelly and Rosie

Lorraine clearly has a close bond with her 25-year-old daughter, Rosie. Here the mum and daughter can be seen enjoying a cocktail over Christmas time when Rosie visited from her travels.

lorraine-daughter-and-dog
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Lorraine Kelly's daughter and Angus

And before Rosie headed back overseas, she couldn't resist a cuddle goodbye with her dog Angus. Lorraine posted this sweet snap of the two on her Instagram at the time, writing: "So @rosiekellysmith on her way back to Singapore - after a lovely Christmas. Missing her already."

lorraine-and-husband-dinner
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

Lorraine Kelly and Steve holiday

In January, Lorraine and Steve took the trip of a lifetime around the Serengeti in Tanzania for a safari, seeing plenty of wild animals and incredible views. By the looks of it, the husband and wife enjoy romantic candle-lit dinners during their holiday, too.

lorraine-daughter-birthday
8/8

Lorraine Kelly celebrates Rosie's birthday

To celebrate her daughter turning 25, Lorraine posted this sweet snap of the two looking extra glam. The proud mum couldn't help but gush about her daughter in the caption as she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my bright, beautiful, funny daughter - have a wonderful day. Love you." Aw!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...