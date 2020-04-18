Lorraine Kelly reveals the one thing she couldn't do without during coronavirus lockdown Lorraine Kelly and husband Steve are self-isolating at their Buckinghamshire home

Lorraine Kelly was feeling sentimental on Friday, when she paid tribute to her Border Terrier dog Angus on Instagram. The TV presenter shared a sweet picture of herself hugging and kissing her pet dog, and revealed he was bringing her joy during these uncertain times. "I honestly don't know what I'd do without this wee fella right now. Angus is a just bundle of energy, he makes me laugh and he (sometimes) lets me cuddle him. #borderterrier #cute #love #angel #adorable," she wrote.

"Angus Pangus", which is the adorable nickname Lorraine calls him by, is a daily fixture on her social media channels, with the 60-year-old posting daily pictures and videos of him and their walks together around the star's Buckinghamshire home that she shares with husband Steve.

It's definitely been an emotional time for Lorraine, whose daughter Rosie is self-isolating miles away from her in Singapore, where she lives and works.

Last week, the presenter broke down on-air after receiving a call from her 24-year-old daughter. Rosie joined her mother and Dr Hilary on her morning show via video link to talk about COVID-19 and Lorraine's eyes filled with tears as she told her "it's so good to talk to you baby, so good to see your wee face, I do miss you. Stay safe love."

Days later, the presenter revealed she has received an outpouring of love from viewers and thanked her loyal fans for their kind words following the show, admitting everyone is "missing people" in these difficult times. Speaking last week on Wednesday's edition of the newly-extended Good Morning Britain, Lorraine said: "We're all missing people we love, Singapore is a long, long way away but that doesn't matter, even if you live down the road you can't see or hold each other. We got so many kind messages so thank you for that."