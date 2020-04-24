Lorraine Kelly giggles as she gives husband Steve an at-home haircut - watch the hilarious video We bet this is happening in households around the country…

Lorraine Kelly has given Good Morning Britain fans a glimpse into her life on lockdown, and no doubt a lot of us can relate! The presenter revealed that she had given her husband Steve an at-home haircut using electric clippers during Friday's episode of the show - with pretty hilarious results. Stepping out into her garden, she tells the camera: "Week four of lockdown - things are getting pretty desperate, Steve's hair is really really long, so I've got these things. I've never done this before, but I'm going to attempt to cut his hair." Watch the video below…

Loading the player...

Watch Lorraine give husband Steve a shaven haircut

Lorraine and Steve have been married since 1992, and clearly still love having fun together - judging by her adorable video. We think the star did a pretty good job with her husband's buzzcut!

The finished look!

She even went in and did some hairdresser-style shaping with the kitchen scissors. And while he looked a little shocked with his new look at first, he later confirmed: "I think it looks all right!" A glowing review indeed!

