Keeping Up with the Kardashians then vs now: see how much the stars have changed

We can't believe how much Khloe, Kylie and Kendall have changed over the years!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians then vs now: see how much the stars have changed
Keeping Up with the Kardashians then vs now: see how much the stars have changed

Photo: © Getty Images
We're loving that Netflix has dropped old seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians for us to binge. The hugely popular reality TV show that follows perhaps one of the most famous families in the world has been running for 18 seasons and has seen plenty of shocking scandals, laughs and one or two explosive rows. Given the show began all the way back in 2007, it'll come as no surprise that the stars of the show have changed a fair bit over the years. We all know how the glam Kardashian/Jenner enterprise looks nowadays thanks to their mammoth social media following, but you may have forgotten how one or two of them looked back in the day. Click through the gallery to see...

 

Kourtney Kardashian then and now

The oldest of the Kardashian kids is Kourtney. Now 41, the star was 28 years old when the show first began. Viewers have seen Kourtney welcom three children with on-off partner Scott Disick and engage in plenty of rows with her younger siblings.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kim Kardashian then and now

Next up is Kim who was 27 years old when show first started. Kim, who is now known as Kim Kardashian West, is a mother-of-four and has had plenty of ups and downs portrayed and discussed on the show. Prior to becoming a reality TV star, Kim worked as Paris Hilton's stylist. Here's Kim back in her early days of fame.

Photo: © Custom
Khloe Kardashian then and now

Khloe, 35, is the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian Snr and was 23 when the show first aired. During her time on KUWTK, Khloe has also appeared on spin-off shows with older sister Kourtney such as Kourtney and Khloe take Miami and more. Since then, the reality star has welcomed her own daughter with her now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Photo: © Getty Images
Robert Kardashian then and now

Robert Kardashian is the only son and youngest child of the Kardashian children. The 33-year-old appeared on the show from the beginning, but also appeared in his own reality show, Rob & Chyna, with his then-partner Blac Chyna, shortly after the birth of their daughter Dream. Nowadays, Rob likes to keep a lower profile and hasn't appeared on the show as a regular since season seven.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kris Jenner then and now

The matriarch and self-confessed 'momager' of the family is Kris Jenner. Kris, 64, married Robert Kardashian back in 1978 before divorcing shortly before his death in the 90s. Together they welcomed Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Junior. Kris then married Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner and welcomed daughters Kendall and Kylie.

Photo: © Getty Images
Caitlyn Jenner then and now

Caitlyn Jenner first appeared on the show when she was known as Bruce Jenner. The former Olympic athlete came out as transgender in 2015 in an interview with Diane Sawyer stating that she had suffered with gender dysphoria from a young age. Caitlyn's children were involved in her public announcement during the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians: About Bruce where her children asked questions and offered support and love.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kendall Jenner then and now

Given Kendall and Kylie, the only children from Kris and Caitlyn's marriage, were 12 and ten years old respectively when the show first came on air, it'll come as little surprise to learn that they have changed the most over the years! Here's Kendall, who's now a successful supermodel, looking adorable back when the show first started.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kylie Jenner then and now

Kylie Jenner has created an empire and following of her own away from the show thanks to her hugely lucrative cosmetic brand. But back in 2007, she was a baby-faced ten-year-old who looked up to her big sisters. Here's a fresh-faced Kylie with Kendall and Khloe shortly after the show's premiere. Cute!

