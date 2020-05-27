Kourtney Kardashian defends herself after sharing travel photos during lockdown The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on a trip down memory lane this week

Kourtney Kardashian has been going through old pictures over the past week and sharing travel photos on Instagram from her trips prior to the lockdown. On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared some pictures taken from Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah, focusing on the architectural design of the building. "A little architectural love," she wrote alongside the images. While the majority of Kourtney's followers had positive things to say about the photos, one naysayer wrote: "The one thing she posts architectural love is a basic box." The mother-of-three responded to the comment, writing: "If that's a basic box you see, you can't see what I see."

The reality star recently opened up about how she responds to negativity online during an interview on her lifestyle website, Poosh. Kourtney admitted that she often finds herself responding to negative comments, even though she knows she shouldn't. She said: "There's so much positivy but I think we tend to focus on the negative. I notice myself that the negative questions stand out to me and I just want to respond to those people sometimes, even more so than the positive ones, which isn't always fair."

Kourtney continued: "I noticed the other day that someone had left a comment on a photo I had posted, saying 'pregnant, pregnant, pregnant' and I commented back saying this is the shape of my body. I have definitely gained a few pounds during this quarantine time and I love my body and I am proud of my shape, and I am obviously posting it. I don't think I look pregnant at all, we are all shaped differently and that's my body and I am proud of it. That's how I respond to the negative comments, although it isn't always easy. Sometimes I can be more sarcastic, but I think kill them with kindness is always my motto."

While Kourtney has been unable to travel during the lockdown, the doting mum has been enjoying spending quality time with her children at home in Calabasas. The star shares Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick, and the kids split their time between their mum and dad's houses.

