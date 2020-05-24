Look back on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding on 6th anniversary Kim and Kanye married on 24th May 2014

Congratulations are in order to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary on Sunday. The couple marked the occasion in 2019 by renewing their wedding vows, and no doubt they each have something special in store to celebrate with their family this year too. In honour of the couple's anniversary, take a look back on their beautiful ceremony and all the memorable details from the day…

When did Kim and Kanye get married?

Kim and Kanye married on 24 May 2014 after two years of dating. The couple became engaged on Kim's 33rd birthday in October 2013.

Where did the wedding take place?

The nuptials were held at the 16th-century Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. The day before, the couple and their closest friends and family enjoyed a pre-wedding lunch hosted by fashion designer Valentino Garavani at his house, Château de Wideville, just outside of Paris. That evening, Kim and Kanye hosted a rehearsal dinner for around 600 guests in the Palace of Versaille's Hall of Mirrors.

Kim Kardashian's wedding dress:

Kim Kardashian wore a custom Givenchy Haute couture wedding dress

Kim wore a custom Givenchy haute couture wedding dress designed by Ricardo Tisci for her idyllic Italian wedding. The lace gown featured long lace sleeves with sheer insets at the waist, a fitted silhouette and elegant train.

Which celebrity guests were at the wedding?

As you would expect, there were a number of famous faces on the guest list at the ceremony. Among the 200 attendees were Kim's famous family, including her mum Kris Jenner, and siblings Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. However, her brother Rob Kardashian didn't attend. Andrea Bocelli sang as Kim walked down the aisle, while John Legend, who was joined by his wife Chrissy Teigen, serenaded the couple for their first dance.

There were a number of celebrity guests at Kim and Kanye's wedding

What have Kim and Kanye said about their wedding?

Kim has previously revealed that Kanye made her day when he surprised her by enlisting Andrea Bocelli to perform as she walked down the aisle. "My favorite singer is Andrea Bocelli and Kanye surprised me," she told E! shortly after the wedding. "My dad loved him too. It felt like I was walking down the aisle with my dad as he sang."

Meanwhile, speaking about married life to James Corden in 2019, Kanye said: "It's more than cool, more than cool as hell or something, It's heavenly, it's great, it's magnificent."

