Remembering Dad's Army cast mates who have sadly passed away

Beloved sitcom Dad's Army remains just as much of a hit in modern times despite finishing back in 1977.
As well as original episodes of the BBC show still being aired to this day, the popularity of the comedy has resulted in two films and the modern spin-off Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes, which saw Gavin and Stacey's Mathew Horne and Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal star in a series of episodes missing from the original broadcast.
While the spirit and humour of Dad's Army continues to live on today, the original stars of the show have sadly passed on. Take a look through the gallery to see the original cast and celebrate their work…
Captain Mainwaring - Arthur Lowe
Taking the lead role of Captain Mainwaring was Arthur Lowe. Arthur's role as the pompous caption was perhaps his most iconic role, but the actor also appeared in others shows such as Coronation Street and many other films. Arthur died 1982 aged 66 after suffering a stroke.