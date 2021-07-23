John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her.

The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.

Alongside the trailer for Off the Rails, John wrote: "Off the Rails starring Kelly Preston. Off the Rails is Kelly's last film- she was very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work with in it.

WATCH: The trailer for Off the Rails, Kelly Preston's last movie before she died

"It is available in UK and Ireland theaters starting this Friday July 23rd! @offtherailsfilm @bklproductions."

His post was met with so many compassionate comments from John and Kelly's fans. "Beautiful Kelly. We love you John," wrote one, while another added: "She will always be remembered! Hang in there john! Keep strong," and a third said: "Wow, amazing strength she must have had to do this film . Bless her."

Kelly kept her two year battle with breast cancer private and lost her life to the disease in July 2020.

Kelly was survived by John and two of their three children

Her co-stars in the comedy drama also paid tribute to her on the red carpet of the movie in the UK.

Sally Phillips and Jenny Seagrove both wore necklaces with her name on them to honor her.

Sally also spoke about Kelly and how she kept her illness a secret despite their close bond.

John and Kelly also had a son, Jett, who tragically died at 16

Chatting on Loose Women on Thursday she said: "That's what people do – they go through it on their own because of worries about insurance for the film, and working again afterwards.

"We've had a couple of high profile examples of that recently, haven't we? Chadwick [Boseman] and Helen McCrory didn't tell anyone.

"She was so bloomin' beautiful. And so vibrant and you would never have known. She was so professional."



