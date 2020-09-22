All Creatures Great and Small says goodbye to Diana Rigg in her final episode The iconic actress played Mrs Pumphrey in the hit Channel 5 show

All Creatures Great and Small is back on our screens today, and we will be heartbreakingly saying goodbye to Dame Diana Rigg in her final episode before her death in early September. She was 82.

In the episode, Diana Rigg's character Mrs Pumphrey is worried about her cheeky pooch Tricki Woo, who is under the weather. Watch the clip from the lovely show here...

WATCH: Diana Rigg in one of her final scenes on All Creatures Great and Small

The official synopsis for the episode reads: "James is alarmed to receive a call from Mrs Pumphrey who fears her beloved Tricki Woo is dying. He examines the dog and it becomes clear Mrs Pumphrey hasn’t been following the diet James prescribed. It’s time for drastic action. James takes Tricki back to Skeldale House for a period of rehabilitation. But things don’t go according to plan when Tricki goes awol and his condition deteriorates.

Diana sadly passed away on 10 September

"Back at Skeldale Tristan prepares to return to Edinburgh University to continue his veterinary studies and asks Siegfried to write his cheque for board and lodgings. But his older brother is struggling to hand over the cash and announces that Tristan isn’t going anywhere until he can prove his commitment to being a vet. Encouraged by Mrs Hall, Tristan sets out to earn his cheque by taking Tricki Woo under his wing and doing all that Siegfried asks. It looks like he’s won his brother round until Siegfried announces he’s got other plans for Tristan."

Diana played Mrs Pumphrey in the hit show

Diana's daughter Rachael Stirling confirmed that her mother passed away peacefully at home after losing her battle to cancer on 10 September. "My Beloved Ma died peacefully in her sleep early this morning, at home, surrounded by family," she said at the time.

"She died of cancer diagnosed in March, and spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words."

