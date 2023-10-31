1 25

Matthew Perry

© David M. Benett Matthew Perry died October 28

Best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in 'Friends', Matthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home on October 28. He was just 54 years old. The actor died in an apparent drowning in his jacuzzi, but at the time of writing, his official cause of death has yet to be disclosed while officials await the results of toxicology tests.

However, it was reported that no drugs were found at the scene. The cast of 'Friends' released a joint statement in which they paid tribute to their late co-star, telling People in part: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

His family also said: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."