It's been another difficult year of saying goodbye to some of the entertainment industry's most beloved stars in film, TV, music, and more.
Emotional tributes poured in from all over the world as fans and peers said goodbye to the likes of Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Lisa Marie Presley, Tony Bennett, and so many more. Below are just some of the famous faces who tragically died this year...
Celebrities who died in 2023
Matthew Perry
Best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in 'Friends', Matthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home on October 28. He was just 54 years old. The actor died in an apparent drowning in his jacuzzi, but at the time of writing, his official cause of death has yet to be disclosed while officials await the results of toxicology tests.
However, it was reported that no drugs were found at the scene. The cast of 'Friends' released a joint statement in which they paid tribute to their late co-star, telling People in part: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
His family also said: "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
Suzanne Somers
Suzanne Somers died on October 15 of "breast cancer with a metastasis to the brain" – just one day before she was set to celebrate her 77th birthday.
The 76-year-old, known for roles on 'Step by Step' and 'Three's Company', had been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time earlier this year. "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay told People.
"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."
David McCallum
David McCallum, best known for playing Chief Medical Examiner Donald 'Ducky' Mallard on 'NCIS', died at the age of 90 on September 25. The actor passed away of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by loved ones, days after his milestone birthday.
"He was the kindest, coolest, most patient, and loving father. He always put family before self. He looked forward to any chance to connect with his grandchildren, and had a unique bond with each of them," his son Peter McCallum said in a statement on behalf of the family.
A statement from 'NCIS' studio CBS read in part: "David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away."
Tina Turner
Often hailed as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner passed away in Switzerland at the age of 83 on May 24 following a long illness.
"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," a spokesperson said in a statement. "[Tina] leaves us all her greatest work: her music."
The singer, whose career began with abusive husband Ike Turner in the 1960s and was revived in the 1980s with a legendary solo comeback, was one of the earliest and most enduring women of rock 'n' roll and is remembered for such classic hits as 'Private Dancer,' 'The Best,' 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' and 'Proud Mary', as well as her electric live performances.
Sinead O'Connor
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died at age 56 on July 26 – 19 months after her son, Shane was found dead at age 17. She famously covered Prince's song, 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in 1990 and was known for her beautiful voice and activism.
The singer, who was frank throughout her life about her mental health struggles, is survived by her three remaining children, Jake, Brigidine, and Yeshua.
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud, best known for playing Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in HBO's 'Euphoria', was confirmed dead on July 31. He was just 25 years old.
"As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," his family said in a statement. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone"
Lisa Marie Presley
The only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, died aged 54 on January 12 – just two days after she appeared at the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley.
"She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known," her mom said in a statement. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, the singer died from an intestinal blockage brought on by a rare complication from weight-loss surgery and is survived by four children, including actress Riley Keough.
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens, who created the beloved Pee Wee Herman character of TV and film, passed away aged 70 on July 30. The actor died after a private battle with cancer, which he revealed in a posthumous statement shared on his Instagram account.
It read: "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."
His estate then said in an attached statement: "Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy, and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."
Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch died at the age of 82 on February 15. The sensual, glamorous actress was known for her roles in 'Fantastic Voyage' and 'One Million Years B.C', Raquel died at home after a "brief illness", according to her family.
"The legendary bombshell actress of film, television, and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," her representative said in a statement. "Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs."
It concluded: "Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch." According to a death certificate filed with the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, Welch died of cardiac arrest following an undisclosed battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Anna Shay
Anna Shay, best known for her appearance on season one of the Netflix reality show 'Bling Empire' in 2021, passed away at the age of 62 on June 5.
Her family confirmed the news with a statement, which read: "It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke."
It added: "Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."
She became a fan favorite with her appearance on the Netflix reality show, thanks to the intrigue surrounding her mysterious background and the source of her wealth.
John Beasley
John Beasley, best known for his appearances in shows like 'Everwood' and 'The Soul Man', passed away at the age of 79 on May 30.
The late actor died at a hospital in Omaha following complications with his liver, surrounded by family. His son Mike released a statement on Facebook, which read: "I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn't ever meet your heroes because they don't turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more."
He is survived by his wife Judy Beasley, their two sons, and six grandchildren.
Ray Stevenson
Ray Stevenson, best known for his appearances in Marvel's 'Thor' franchise and several of the 'Star Wars' series, passed away on May 21, days before what would've been his 59th birthday.
His death was confirmed by his publicist, although no official statement or cause of death was revealed. It was reported that he was hospitalized with chest pains while in Italy filming 'Cassino in Ischia' and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
After making several prominent appearances in TV series and films throughout the late '90s and into the current era, including several of the 'Star Wars' TV shows, he played Volstagg in three of the 'Thor' films, plus appearances in the 'Divergent' series, 'The Three Musketeers' (2011), and 'RRR' (2022).
He is survived by his longtime partner, anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, and their three children Sebastiano Derek, Leonardo George, and Ludovic.
Heather Armstrong
Heather Armstrong, best remembered as the "Queen of Mommy Blogging" and recognized for her motherhood blog named Dooce, passed away on May 10 at the age of 47.
Her passing was announced through an Instagram post with a picture of Armstrong, and the caption read: "Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life. July 19, 1975 - May 9, 2023. 'It takes an ocean not to break.' Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else."
Her boyfriend, Pete Ashdown, revealed that she had chosen to take her own life and he found her at their home in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is survived by Pete, as well as by kids Leta, 19, and Marlo, 14, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband, Jon Armstrong.
Bob Barker
Bob Barker passed away at the age of 99 on August 26. Throughout his lifetime, Barker was noted for hosting Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants between 1967 and 1987, but was best known for hosting 'The Price is Right' from 1972-2007; it is the longest-running daytime game show in North American television history.
His longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet also noted his work in animal rights, sharing in a statement: "I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 years. He will be missed."
Steve Harwell
Steve Harwell, best known as the longtime lead vocalist of the American band Smash Mouth, passed away at the age of 56 on September 4. The musician died of acute liver failure and was placed in hospice care days earlier, passing away at home in Boise, Idaho.
His bandmates shared a tribute after his death, penning: "Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."
He was one of the founding members of the group Smash Mouth in 1994 and was with them till his retirement in 2021, with some of their biggest hits featuring in the movie 'Shrek', including the global smash 'All Star'.
Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Buffett, best known as a larger-than-life American singer-songwriter and entrepreneur, passed away on September 1 at the age of 76. Buffett was renowned worldwide not just for his music, but also for the "island escapism" lifestyle he'd popularized, epitomized by relaxed, beach-themed songs and an aesthetic that primed luxury and peace.
His best-known songs, spanning across the 30-plus albums he'd released throughout his career, were 'Margaritaville,' 'Cheeseburger in Paradise,' 'Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,' and 'Come Forty.'
Buffett amassed a majority of his wealth as an entrepreneur who practiced the same life he'd preached, mainly with his Margaritaville and the (now defunct) Cheeseburger in Paradise chain of restaurants. He is survived by Jane Slagsvol Buffett, his wife since 1977, his three children, Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron, and his grandson Marley.
Tori Bowie
Tori Bowie, a US Olympic Gold Medalist, and track and field athlete, passed away on May 2 aged 32. Her passing was at the time confirmed with a statement from her management company Icon Management, which read: "Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."
It was later revealed that she was eight months pregnant at the time of her passing, and had gone into labor before she died. A medical examiner later reported that her baby, a daughter named Ariana, was stillborn.
Jerry Springer
Jerry Springer passed away aged 79 on April 27, a few months after he was diagnosed with cancer. The late talk show host started out his career as a politician and journalist, and eventually became the Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978, before then venturing into television.
He is survived by his daughter Katie Springer, 47, from his marriage to Micki Velton; they were married from 1973 to 1994.
Harry Belafonte
Harry Belafonte, a genre-defining musician and activist, passed away on April 25 aged 96 of congestive heart failure at his Upper West Side home in Manhattan. He is survived by his third wife, Pamela Frank, his four children with his previous two wives, and his five grandchildren.
Aside from his work in the civil rights movement and acting, he was best known for his Calypso music, a style he popularized thanks to now iconic hits such as 'Jump in the Line,' 'Banana Boat,' and 'Jamaican Farewell.'
Len Goodman
Len Goodman, a judge on both 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' passed away on April 22 aged 78 in a hospice center in Kent after a battle with bone cancer. He was a judge on Strictly from 2005 until 2016, and on DWTS from 2005 to 2022.
His agent Jackie Gill described him in a statement as "a much-loved husband, father, and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him." He is survived by his wife, Sue Barrett, his son, James, and two grandchildren.
Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett, renowned jazz and pop sensation, passed away at the age of 96 on July 21 in New York City. Celebrated by peers like Frank Sinatra, Tony's contributions to music are undeniable. He clinched his first Grammy in 1962 with the iconic 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco.'
Almost 60 years later, he garnered his 20th Grammy, sharing the spotlight with Lady Gaga at the age of 95. In 2016, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, a condition he bravely disclosed in 2021, but that did not deter him from continuing to perform and touch the hearts of his fans. His collaborations spanned greats from Lady Gaga to Aretha Franklin and Sinatra.
Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin, the iconic singer and actress, passed away at the age of 76 on July 16 in her residence in France. Known as a luminary in the arts, Birkin's legacy stretches beyond the realm of music and film. Her name is immortalized in the fashion world as the inspiration behind the coveted Hermès Birkin handbag.
Yet, her relationship with the brand became strained in 2015. After witnessing PETA footage allegedly depicting the harsh treatment of crocodiles, she publicly implored Hermès to discontinue using her name for their products.
In addition to her expansive artistic endeavors, her personal life was often in the limelight, especially her storied romance and marriage to the famed French songwriter, Serge Gainsbourg.
Alan Arkin
Alan Arkin, celebrated for his expansive list of theater and film credits, passed away on June 29 at 89. His Oscar-winning role in 'Little Miss Sunshine' remains a testament to his talent, captivating audiences in just 14 minutes of screentime and securing the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award.
His talent shone equally in recent works like Netflix's 'The Kominsky Method,' alongside Michael Douglas, earning him multiple award nominations. His fourth Oscar nod came for his role in Ben Affleck's 2012 film 'Argo.'
Douglas, reflecting on their shared screen time, took to Instagram to honor Alan: "Today we lost a brilliant actor. His intelligence, comedic flair, and dedication over seven decades have left an indelible mark. Working with Alan remains among my cherished memories. He'll be profoundly missed."
Cindy Williams
Cindy Williams, celebrated for her roles in beloved sitcoms 'Happy Days' and 'Laverne & Shirley,' passed away on January 25 aged 75. Her children, Zak and Emily Hudson conveyed their immense sorrow: "Our brilliant and hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, brought joy and laughter to many. Knowing and loving her was our privilege."
The actress, who passed away in Los Angeles after a brief illness, became a household name in the '70s, initially gaining recognition in 'Happy Days' and later achieving legendary status as Shirley Feeney in 'Laverne & Shirley' for eight seasons.
David Crosby
David Crosby, a pioneering force in rock and a co-founder of the legendary group Crosby, Stills, and Nash, passed away at the age of 81 on January 18. Before establishing the iconic supergroup with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, Crosby was a prominent voice in The Byrds, contributing to their distinctive sound.
David's illustrious career spanned decades, with his melodious harmonies, poignant songwriting, and influential collaborations leaving a lasting legacy in rock history. As fans and fellow musicians mourned his passing, his contributions to music remain a testament to his immense talent and passion.
