The must-see moments from Strictly Come Dancing's first live show

The night is finally upon us! Strictly Come Dancing 2020's first live show is about to begin, and your favourite famous faces have been working hard all week to perfect their routines.
Stick with us throughout the show, where we'll be covering every show-stopping move, unexpected slip-up and of course the judges' hotly-anticipated comments…
In the meantime, why not remind yourself which couple is dancing to what?
Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe perform an American Smooth to Sheena Easton's 9 to 5.
Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec do the Cha Cha to Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now.
Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke dance the Foxtrot to Monty Python's Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life.
Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez take on the Samba to Gloria Estefan's Samba.
Nicola Adams and Katya Jones try the Quickstep to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald.
Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice perform the Paso Doble to Beyonce's End Of Time.
Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse also Cha Cha to Pata Pata by Miriam Makeba.
HRVY and Janette Manrara do the Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande.
Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer also Cha Cha to Daði Freyr's Think About Things.
Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk have picked the American Smooth to My Girl by The Temptations.
JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden do the Waltz to Louis Armstong's What A Wonderful World.
Max George and Dianne Buswell pick the Tango to James Bay's Best Fake Smile.