Shirley Ballas' romantic dinner at home with boyfriend Danny Taylor almost goes wrong – video The end results were amazing though!

Shirley Ballas has been improving her cooking skills throughout lockdown, and the dinner she made for her boyfriend Danny Taylor this week looked mighty delicious!

In her second HELLO! video diary, the Strictly Come Dancing judge invites fans inside her house and gives them a glimpse of life at home with her actor beau. Shirley sets to work preparing a dish of chicken, baked new potatoes and roasted vegetables including honey glazed carrots, asparagus and tomatoes. But it's the secret ingredient that wins Danny's heart – Bovril gravy sauce.

MORE: Shirley Ballas shares peek inside her Strictly dressing room

Watch the video below to see how Shirley's meal prep almost went wrong…

Loading the player...

"That's what I grew up with," Shirley says in the home video, pointing out her Bovril jar. "I'm getting actually quite good at my cooking skills, I do believe. We'll get the results when Danny has to taste it this afternoon."

MORE: Shirley Ballas gives unexpected warning to Maisie Smith

It sounds like the meal was a hit, as Danny tries it and exclaims: "Ooh la la! That's great. My kind of food. It's good homely British food." "Homely British food? I'd say that's a success!" Shirley smiles.

Check back next week for the third instalment of Shirley's video diary

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.