Strictly Come Dancing has announced what this year's celebrity couples will be strutting their stuff to on Saturday, and this might be the most exciting roundup of first dances we've ever seen!

Find out which pair will dance to what below…

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe

The 60-year-old actress is under the show-stopping teachings of Johannes this season, and their first dance will be an American Smooth to Sheena Easton's 9 to 5.

Clara Amfo and Aljaž Škorjanec

The BBC Radio 1 DJ looked thrilled as her partner was announced and it's clear why – no one moves quite like Aljaž!

We can't wait to see them take to the dancefloor to perform the Cha Cha on Saturday, set to none other than Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now.

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke

Former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui and Anton will be tackling the Foxtrot with a little help from Monty Python's Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life. The anticipation is killing us!

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez

It's a Samba for Maisie and Gorka, and we can't wait to watch them impress the judges as they take the Strictly stage by storm to Gloria Estefan's Samba!

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

Olympic boxer Nicola and her partner Katya will no doubt nail their Quickstep at the weekend, and best of all they'll be shimmying away to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald!

Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice

It's a Paso Doble soundtracked by Beyonce's End Of Time for these two – we hope this one's as iconic as it sounds!

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse

Did someone say a Cha Cha to Pata Pata? That's right, Bill and Oti have bagged themselves the Miriam Makeba hit.

HRVY and Janette Manrara

Just when you thought Faith by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande couldn't get any better, we're sure HRVY and Janette will manage to take things up a notch when they perform a Jive to the hit.

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer

Another Cha Cha, but Jamie and Karen will be performing it with a little help from Daði Freyr's song Think About Things.

Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk

These two will be tackling the American Smooth, and their song is My Girl by The Temptations – we're sure it's going to look as awesome as it sounds!

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden

We hope JJ is partial to a little Louis Armstrong, because he's about to Waltz to the musician's What A Wonderful World!

Max George and Dianne Buswell

We bet Max and Dianne are looking forward to performing the Tango to James Bay's Best Fake Smile, because we certainly are!

