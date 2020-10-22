Strictly's Maisie Smith wows in workout shorts in new dance training pictures Insert flames emoji here...

Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith was pictured arriving for a dance training session with partner Gorka Marquez recently, looking incredible in her fitness shorts.

The actress rocked a sweatshirt, fitted shorts and her Adidas X Yeezy trainers - we can't wait to see what else she'll be wearing in the training room!

Gorka and Maisie were teamed up during Saturday night's Strictly launch show, and we reckon this fitness-loving pair are a great match.

Maisie looked incredible in her training outfit

Maisie also shared an incredible gym selfie earlier in October, wearing a Calvin Klein grey bralette and matching camouflage leggings.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson opens up about Gorka and Maisie's partnership

We bet the EastEnders favourite will look incredible in the costumes for her first dance on Saturday, too, since her personal wardrobe is super stylish!

The 19-year-old, best known for playing Tiffany Butcher, shared a series of glamorous snaps in September as she enjoyed the last of her freedom before her Strictly schedule began.

Gorka and Maisie were paired up on Saturday night

Maisie flaunted her golden tan in a white crochet dress, which she accessorised with a silver chain belt. Adding some serious glamour to her look, she added a pair of silver wedges and shrugged a blush pink jacket off her shoulders.

The countdown is on until the Strictly couples take to the floor for their first dances! The popular show will be back on Saturday 24 October - we can't wait to see all the sparkling gowns and flirty fringe dresses...