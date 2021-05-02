Where are the stars of Call the Midwife now?

Emerald Fennell – Nurse Patience Mount
Emerald Fennell left the BBC drama in 2017 and since then, has had a hugely successful career. Her most recent work comes in the form of The Crown in 2019, in which she played Camilla Parker Bowles, and will reprise her role for the upcoming fourth series in November this year.
MORE: Promising Young Woman's controversial ending explained
Also in 2019, Emerald branched away from acting and used her skills as a writer for series three of Killing Eve – which earned two Prime Time Emmy Award nominations. More recently, she became a BAFTA winner for her directorial debut, Promising Young Woman.