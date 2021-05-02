﻿
Where are the stars of Call the Midwife now?

Find out where past cast members from the BBC show are today…

Since it first began in 2012, Call the Midwife has provided heartwarming storylines and crucial topics, as well as a stellar cast. Many of the stars of the BBC drama have been part of the show's furniture since the beginning, but there are a number of actors that have moved onto other work.

So where are they now? Click through the gallery to find out where stars like Emerald Fennell, Dorothy Atkinson and more are now…

Dorothy Atkinson – Auxiliary Nurse Jane Sutton

As well as playing Jane Sutton in Call the Midwife, Dorothy Atkinson was famed for her work on shows such as All or Nothing and Mr. Turner. Nowadays, however, the 53-year-old has seemingly taken a step away from acting as her most recent credit was in the film Peterloo in 2018.

Charlotte Richie – Nurse Barbara Gilbert

Charlotte Richie played Barbara Gilbert in Call the Midwife for three years before leaving in 2018. Since her time on the BBC show she has appeared in other programmes such as Death in Paradise, Doctor Who and Raised By Wolves.

Now, the actress is currently starring in the TV comedies Ghosts, Feel Good and Dead Pixels. She's also starring in the latest series of Channel 4's Taskmaster.

Emerald Fennell – Nurse Patience Mount

Emerald Fennell left the BBC drama in 2017 and since then, has had a hugely successful career. Her most recent work comes in the form of The Crown in 2019, in which she played Camilla Parker Bowles, and will reprise her role for the upcoming fourth series in November this year.

Also in 2019, Emerald branched away from acting and used her skills as a writer for series three of Killing Eve – which earned two Prime Time Emmy Award nominations. More recently, she became a BAFTA winner for her directorial debut, Promising Young Woman.

Jessica Raine – Jenny Lee

Jessica Raine only appeared in seasons one to three of the Call the Midwife, but her character, Jenny Lee, is surely missed to this day. Jessica is still in the acting world and has had many roles since.

Her most recent work includes appearing in the shows like Informer and Baptiste on the BBC last year, as well as the film Carmilla – in which she had the lead role.

Jennifer Kirby – Nurse Valerie Dyer

It was only announced in January this year that Jennifer Kirby would not be reprising her role as Nurse Valerie Dyer in the drama. It's not yet known what Jennifer will do next, however the actress is a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and has appeared in plenty of plays – so we suspect she's got some exciting projects ahead.

Bryony Hannah – Nurse Cynthia Miller

Bryony left Call the Midwife in 2017 and has since veered away from TV roles. More recently, the actress can be found on the stage in productions such as Twilight Song alongside Adam Garcia and Paul Higgins. The actress has been hugely successful with her theatre career, and has even been nominated for the prestigious Olivier Award.

