Call the Midwife's future beyond series ten revealed Ahead of series ten, BBC bosses have shared an exciting update about the show

Good news, Call the Midwife fans - it has been announced that the much-loved BBC drama has been renewed for not one but two additional series!

With series ten starting on BBC One Sunday 18 April and series 11 about to commence filming, it means the series will be on air until at least 2024, taking the show up to 13 seasons.

Not only that, but BBC bosses have also confirmed that each series will also come with a Christmas special.

The show's creator and writer, Heidi Thomas, said of the exciting news: "It's an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over.

"We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years! Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future - full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas."

She added: "The stories we tell are like babies - they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

The long-running drama, which revolves around a group of midwives working in East London, celebrates its tenth-anniversary series this year - although it nearly didn't happen. Filming for last year's Christmas Special and the new series began in March 2020 but was swiftly shut down as the UK went into national lockdown. It wasn't until five months later, in July, that the cast and crew were finally allowed back on set.

We will be seeing Call the Midwife on our screens until at least 2024

However, it seems that the majority of the new series was filmed more recently, in the winter months. According to the official Call the Midwife Facebook account, the team had quite the challenge of portraying some of the events of the upcoming series which is set in the summer of 1966, such as England's World Cup win.

"One of the many challenges with a delayed start to filming series ten has been that we've had to film through the English winter - not something we've ever had to do before," an update posted to the page read.

"We've often required our actors to portray winter in our drama, as in our Christmas episodes - but this has always been while filming in the warmer months... Our actors have had to brave a real winter, while pretending they are basking in warmer seasons!"

