Call the Midwife has started filming season 11 - and reveals MAJOR change to show We hope the BBC show never ends!

Call the Midwife has revealed that they are back filming season 11 and the upcoming Christmas special, and the video from set is so lovely! In the clip, Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner, says: "Can you believe it? Back on set again and we're filming the series..." He is then interrupted by former Eastenders star Cliff Parisi, who is wearing a full Santa get-up! He said: "And it's Christmas! Merry Christmas everyone!"

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George shares special memory of Nurse Trixie to mark huge milestone

Stephen continued: "So we're back filming the Christmas special. As you can see, perfect sunshine, because it's always sunny when we film the Christmas special." Cliff joked: "I'm sweating with all of this stuff on!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife is filming their Christmas special

Chatting to the camera, Laura Main revealed that it was the first time that they had filmed the series while a previous season was on air! She said: "We're back! We're filming series 11, and series ten has just aired so it's an unusual situation, we're not normally airing and filming at the same time but what a boost... All of the comments we've seen, it's just wonderful to read."

MORE: Call the Midwife's future beyond series ten revealed

MORE: Call the Midwife fans share heartbreaking personal experiences following season ten return

Fans were in tears during the season ten opening episode, with one writing: "I'm not easily moved to tears but the compassion and words tonight have got me! #CallTheMidwife." A second tweeted: "How does #CallTheMidwife get it right every single episode? There isn't another show on TV that is as consistently exceptional."

Looks like Cliff will be dressing up as Santa!

Meanwhile, a third had high praise for its important storylines, writing: "Watching #CallTheMidwife is like wrapping yourself in a blanket of love and safety and warmth. Difficult stories are raised and dealt with so beautifully. Lots of tears and sprinklings of humour. The perfect Sunday night bedtime story."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.