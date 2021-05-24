Garden Rescue star Harry Rich's cutest photos of his gorgeous family

Since appearing on Garden Rescue for the first time in 2016, Harry and David Rich, affectionately known as The Rich Brothers, have become somewhat of a TV star duo.
The brothers, who present the BBC show alongside Charlie Dimmock, also run their own project company Rich Landscapes and have been the recipient of the gold award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show twice.
But for Harry, 32, the most important job of all is perhaps his one as husband and father to his gorgeous family. The family-of-three live together in Wales – check out their cutest family snaps below...
Garden Rescue's Harry Rich and wife Sue
Harry and his wife Sue live in their gorgeous cottage in Brecon, Wales, which happens to be his home town. It's clear the husband and wife are a talented couple with Harry's horticulture work and Sue running her own yoga studio.
MORE: Take a look back at Garden Rescue's Charlie Dimmock's early TV career