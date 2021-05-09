A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin delights fans with gorgeous family photos

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin certainly has his hands full. Not only does he keep busy with hosting stints on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun and BBC's Escape to the Country, but he's got a growing brood at home too – and it was his recent photos of his gorgeous family that delighted his followers on social media.

MORE: Jonnie Irwin opens up about his future on A Place in the Sun

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram page to share a series of adorable snaps with his eldest son, Rex, on a beach day back in 2020.

The proud dad, who shares three children with his wife Jessica, could be seen cuddling up to his eldest son in the first selfie, while Rex was clearly have a wonderful time in the other photos.

Jonnie shared these adorable snaps of his son Rex

The cute pics sparked plenty of comments from Jonnie's followers, one person wrote: "Such a happy little boy, special times", while a second commented: "He is a truly beautiful little boy." A third person also gushed about the sweet dad-and-son day out, writing: "Rex is so cute xxx."

MORE: A Place in the Sun: who is Danni Menzies' partner?

MORE: Jonnie Irwin makes candid comment about fatherhood with adorable new photos of sons

Jonnie and his wife Jessica recently welcomed twins

Jonnie and his wife Jessica had reason to celebrate in June 2020 after they welcomed twin boys! Clearly thrilled with his growing family, Jonnie uploaded a picture of himself, Jessica, and their newborn boys. The presenter wrote in the caption at the time: "They've arrived! After a long day in hospital the boys finally decided to make an appearance.

MORE: Garden Rescue star Harry Rich's photo of baby daughter will melt your heart

"They are identical in every way including weighing a good 5 pounds 7 each. No names yet. Jess was her usual magnificent self. I’m so proud of her for carrying around what looked like a planet these last few weeks and huge thanks to the amazing staff at The RVI in Newcastle."

He went on: "Due to lockdown restrictions I've had to leave mum and twins in the hospital and await their return home so giving Rex as much fun and love as possible. We know having 3 boys under 18 months is gonna be hard but it's better to have a surfeit of good news rather than a deficit. Bring it on!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.