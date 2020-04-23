Strictly Come Dancing pros: who's married, single and who's dating who

﻿
14 Photos | Film

Check out all the cute couples!

Francesca Shillcock
Photo: © Instagram
Strictly Come Dancing is in full swing, and we are loving seeing this year's celebrities take to the stage to showcase their amazing dance skills.

Of course, none of that would be possible without the help of the professionals, and with many romance rumours brewing, we're reflecting on the blossoming (and former) love and romances between the cast and other stars...

Oti Mabuse and Marius lepure

Oti Mabuse entered the world of Strictly Come Dancing in 2015 and has appeared ever since. Her husband, Marius lepure, is a fellow dancer from Romania who performed on Strictly in the professional routines in 2017. The two married in 2014 after meeting in Germany and have competed together many times over the years, winning gold at the German Nation Show Dance Championships.

During lockdown, the couple hosted live dance classes from their Instagram channels, and we loved watching the dynamic duo!

Photo: © Getty Images
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

YouTube star Joe Sugg and his flame-haired partner Dianne Buswell have been an item since taking part in the show in 2018. The two were a big hit with the voters and became runners-up last year; they confirmed their romance on the weekend of the grand finale in December with a sweet Instagram post.

Joe posted an adorable picture of the two posing in their finest while gazing at each other. He captioned the picture: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special." SO cute!

Photo: © Rex
Karen Hauer and David Webb

After her split from husband and fellow professional dancer, Kevin Clifton, Karen found love again with opera singer David Webb. The two began dating in early 2018, but with their first public appearance in early 2019 almost a year later, it's clear that Karen and David wanted to keep their relationship as private as possible.

Sadly, the couple announced their split back in late 2020, but confirmed that the relationship ended on good terms.

Photo: © WENN
Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley

Journalist and documentary maker Stacey Dooley took to the BBC ballroom in 2018 and sailed through the competition with her partner Kevin 'Kevin from Grimsby' Clifton as the two became the 2018 champions. But they didn't just win the glitterball trophy, the two sufficiently won each other's hearts.

The couple confirmed the speculation that they were dating in April 2019. Stacey had recently split with boyfriend Sam Tucknott and Kevin and fellow Strictly pro-dancer Karen announced their separation in May 2018.

Kevin has now left the show to focus on other areas of his career.

Photo: © Getty Images
Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson

Actress and model Gemma Atkinson appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec. But it was Spanish pro-dancer Gorka Marquez who swept her off her feet. Gorka, who joined the BBC show the year before, was partnered with singer and former X Factor contestant Alexandra Burke.

Both Gemma and Gorka were runners-up in 2018 with their respective partners and became an item shortly after the show wrapped. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2018 and are now parents to baby daughter, Mia. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are undoubtedly one of the favourite couples within the Strictly family. They both appeared on the show for the first time in 2013, with Aljaz winning with model Abbey Clancy. Aljaz and Janette wed in 2017 in not one, but three gorgeous ceremonies in London, Slovenia (Aljaz's home country) and the US (Janette's native).

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the couple revealed their plans for future children. Janette stated: "It's never going to be the perfect time to have a baby but we do talk about it a lot and we are very much looking forward to becoming a mum and dad. So it's definitely going to happen. When, we don't know, we'll see."

Photo: © Getty Images
Anton du Beke and Hannah Summers

The King of Ballroom wed his long-term girlfriend Hannah Summers in 2017 in a secret ceremony after ten years of dating. The wedding came shortly after the couple welcomed twins George and Henrietta in 2017.

Anton is Strictly royalty and has been a part of the show since it began in 2004. In 2021 it was announced that he would be joining the panel of judges on the show as a permanent fixture.

Photo: © Getty Images
Amy Dowden and Ben Jones

Amy joined Strictly in 2017 and got engaged to her dancer boyfriend Ben Jones on New Year's Eve of the same year.

The dancer announced the news on her Instagram on New Year's Day with an adorable video of the precious moment Ben popped the question. Amy captioned the post: "Hello 2018" with a diamond ring emoji.

Photo: © Getty Images
Katya and Neil Jones

Professional dancers Katya and Neil Jones announced their shock split shortly before the 2019 series aired. The ex-couple stated they would continue dancing and working together, and would remain the best of friends. They married in 2013 after five years of dating. However, the couple hit the rocks in 2018 when Katya was pictured kissing her then Strictly celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

Photo: © Getty Images
Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe was welcomed into the Strictly world in 2018, and although he wasn't partnered with a celebrity, he featured in many professional numbers and also appeared on spin-off show, It Takes Two.

For the 2019 series, South-African born Johannes was partnered with Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley. But, sadly, the couple were eliminated in week six of the competition. Although Johannes is yet to reveal detail on a relationship, he has discussed his journey as a gay man and the homophobic bullying he has received.

In an interview with Attitude magazine, Johannes recalled the bullying he faced as a child. "Kids called me this name, [which translates as] 'sissy boy,' bringing attention to who I am". He continued: "I didn't realise I was gay until they pointed it out. Adults at the time would bring it up as well, they would point out the difference in me, 'Oh, this one is such a girl.'"

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Johannes expressed his gratitude for Strictly allowing him to express himself during his iconic 'vogue-ing' solo during the week five results show. "I realise the impact that [dance] had and I realise the importance of representation in this world. It was amazing."

Photo: © Getty Images
Graziano di Prima and Giada Lini

Italian professional dancer Graziano di Prima first took to the BBC ballroom in 2018 and was paired up with radio DJ Vick Hope. His partner, both on and off the floor, is professional dancer Giada Lini, who features in dance stage show Burn the Floor alongside her boyfriend.

The couple have been together since 2015 and the Strictly star wanted to make things official, so Graziano got down on one knee and popped the question to Giada during a performance of Burn the Floor in May 2019. How romantic!

Photo: © Getty Images
Nadiya Bychkova and Matija Skarabot

Former model and mum-of-one Nadiya Bychkova started her Strictly journey in 2017 and off the dancefloor, the blonde beauty is engaged to footballer Matija Skarabot.

The two often share cute pictures on social media together, and also share a daughter. Although the pro-dancer doesn't often reveal her daughter's face, she treats her followers to adorable snaps of the two of them on holidays and enjoying quality family time.

Photo: © Getty Images
Luba Mushtuk

Russian beauty Luba Mushtuk waltzed onto the BBC ballroom show in 2018 as part of the professional dancer crew. The pro dancer was rumoured to be dating fellow pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, but those rumours were quashed in 2017, when the Italian dancer was dating former Pussycat Doll and Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts.

Photo: © Instagram
Nancy Xu and Mikee Introna

Strictly newbie, Nancy Xu, has posted a number of pictures on Instagram of her and her partner, Mikee Introna. Mikee is a singer and performer and it seems the couple have been dating for at least a couple of years, with the two posting pictures of each other since December 2017.

Nancy is one of the newest professional to join the Strictly Come Dancing family. Nancy was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in China, her home country, and has also appeared in the West End stage show, Burn The Floor. We are loving watching Nancy on her Strictly journey!

