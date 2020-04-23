Strictly Come Dancing pros: who's married, single and who's dating who

You might like...
-
Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Neil Jones to Oti Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Márquez
From small, hidden designs to large statement ones, the Strictly Come Dancing pros have more tattoos than we realise...
-
Strictly Come Dancing pros on the Big Night In: who's married, single and who's dating who
-
What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?
-
Strictly's Shirley Ballas' 20lb weight loss journey revealed: see photo, plus how she did it
Strictly Come Dancing is in full swing, and we're loving every minute. Back in October, ahead of the 2020 series, HELLO! met up with Shirley...
-
Meet the future generation of Strictly Come Dancing! The pros and their adorable kids