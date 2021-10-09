Strictly's Oti Mabuse and husband Marius Iepure's most adorable photos of all time The professional dancers married in 2014

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure have been happily married since 2014 after meeting during a dance trial in Germany.

The couple are both professional dancers, and Marius even performed on the BBC One dancing competition in the group numbers in 2017.

WATCH: Oti shares the stage with husband Marius Iepure for an exciting announcement

When Oti isn't posting Instagram photos of herself rehearsing with her Strictly partners or surrounded by her friends and family, she shares some beautiful insights into her relationship with Marius.

Let's take a look at their relationship through Oti's own photos…

Oti paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on their sixth wedding anniversary in November 2020. Sharing this sweet picture with her love, she gushed: "Six years today and I love you more and more each time the sun rises, happy anniversary @mariusiepure you and you and only you make me."

Oti shared this gorgeous photo of Marius to mark his birthday in August 2020. "Happy birthday to the king of my heart, protector of my soul and the kindest man I know.

"I love you from mars to the moon, thank you for being a supportive husband, I am more than PROUD to be your wife and to have you as a best friend - you mean the utmost to me and I wish you the best day. I love you ubire."

Oti and Marius made sure to enjoy a trip away while they were able to back in July 2020. Look how happy they are! "Sending you all nothing but love peace and laughter #pinkyandthebrainadventures #birthdaytrip," she wrote alongside the photo.

In June 2020, the couple headed to the UK's coastline for an adventurous hike by some cliffs. Documenting their idyllic trip, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a series of stunning photos with her husband – including one of Marius giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Oti shared this lovely photo of herself and Marius in March 2020, just before the UK went into lockdown, with Oti singing Marius' praises for a new judging role he partook in.

"@mariusiepure judging today for the first time representing *drumroll* UNITED KINGDOM I think it’s safe to say we feel at home here great adventures coming ahead many goals and ambitious projects coming and I’m so excited for wish you the best of luck love you." Aww.

Oti introduced Marius to her Instagram feed in 2013. Captioning the sweet close-up of herself and the Romanian dancer, she simply hashtagged: "#movie #time #blackandwhite #onelove."

The couple became engaged in 2014, but it wasn't until 2017 that Oti shared a romantic throwback of the moment she said 'I do'.

Captioning the beautiful photo, she said: "Three years ago today this wonderful CRAZY man was annoying the life out of me because he was acting nervous (and yes I let him know I was annoyed) but it was only because he was nervous as he was GOING TO PROPOSE.

"Not only that but he did it at midnight on his birthday @mariusiepure I love you baby and wish you a great day in strictly rehearsals (sounds new) let's dance!!!"

Not only did Marius join Strictly as a backing dancer in 2017, but he also joined the 2018 tour. Captioning this image of the couple 'Strictlified', Oti said: "Day 2 on tour... opening was amazing (and the welcome party too) Well done @mariusiepure for surviving this far."

Although their career is dance, the couple also love to surround themselves by it during their days off too. Here they are in 2017 enjoying a performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

She captioned the post: "Special evening tonight sharing this with @mariusiepure watching some of the world's best dancers at the royal Albert hall... it’s more emotional for me than I thought. You can see the tears on our eyes anyway, great way to get inspiration and back into the spirit of competitive dancing."

Oti and Marius enjoy some beautiful, romantic breaks when they manage to get some time off work. "Someone please kidnap me and ship me back to this beautiful place with this beautiful man," she captioned this sunny snap.

Oti isn't shy about expressing her love for her husband online. In September 2018 she shared this funny video of them dancing during a break to Spain. "When your husband is your best friend. Dancing in the streets in Spain like an old Romanian couple @mariusiepure (the light at the end of my tunnel)."

The South African dancer loves performing with her husband, admitting she learns more about Marius every time they dance together.

Captioning this image from April 2018, she sweetly wrote: "When he’s in the club thinking you can’t see him. Our #argentiniantango is so much fun I love performing it every night... gets better and better and funny enough we learn more about each other every time we dance it @mariusiepure."

It's no surprise Oti is protective of her man, just look at him! We love this post she shared on Boxing Day in 2018. "Happy Boxing Day from Mr and Mrs Iepure... standing in my 'I give you one more minute to look at my man," she hilariously wrote.

The couple still make time to celebrate romantic holidays together. "Happy Valentine’s Day @mariusiepure can’t wait to get back from work already #greatestlove," she said back in February 2020.

