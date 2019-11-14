Strictly's Kevin Clifton breaks silence on reports Alex Scott doesn't like dancing with Neil Jones

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has addressed the recent reports which suggested contestant Alex Scott was unhappy reuniting with original partner Neil Jones. The professional dancer, who stepped in for Neil twice this series, was asked about the claims during his appearance on Thursday's Good Morning Britain. "I can't imagine Alex Scott kicking off. She's the most chilled person in this competition, she takes everything in her stride," he explained.

Kevin Clifton appeared on GMB alongside his sister Joanne Clifton on Thursday

"She was saying when it all happened, 'I just want to enjoy my time on Strictly, I got to dance with two of the Strictly pros,'" he added. "The next thing we know it's, 'Alex Scott has kicked off'. Everyone was like, 'What?'" The report claimed that Alex preferred to dance with Kevin, who she was paired up with for two weeks while Neil was injured, and that she felt she and Kevin have more "chemistry" on the dance floor.

Following the claim, Alex quickly rushed to assure her fans that this was not true. "This is not the case at all ha," she tweeted. "I think you can see from the joy on our face last night as we danced our jive." She added that "#teamred is very happy to back together." Alongside a photo of herself with Kevin and Neil, Alex continued: "Got to admit it though, I do feel like the luckiest girl alive. Not everyone gets to dance with two amazing people on @bbcstrictly who would ever want to complain about that, lol @keviclifton is part of #teamred."

Neil was also quick to rubbish the report, replying to Alex's post: "Yep I started laughing when I read it this morning. As we all know happiness and positivity doesn't make headlines. Anyway who cares, we both had a great time and enjoyed every moment of that jive and that's all that matters. #teamred." Neil was forced to take some time off the show after sustaining an injury during rehearsals, but he made a triumphant return to the dancefloor last weekend.

