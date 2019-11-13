Strictly's Neil Jones used the funniest word to help Alex Scott remember her dance move Did you notice it when the mics were left on?

It's no easy job trying to remember all those dance moves week after week – but Strictly's Neil Jones had a very funny way to help his partner Alex Scott remember the steps to their Jive on Saturday night. The pro dancer, who was back on the dancefloor after a two-week absence due to injury, could be heard screaming "bouncy castle" at Alex during their routine in a clip released on Strictly's Instagram page on Wednesday. Neil's technique clearly worked as the judges had nothing but positive things to say about their performance, scoring them a respectable 31 points.

Listen to what the Strictly stars said as the mics were left on

Neil's return to Strictly comes after Alex was forced to dance with Kevin Clifton for two weeks after Neil injured his leg during Halloween Week. After the pair reunited, Alex was accused of being disappointed to be back with her original partner, something she denied on Sunday morning. "Just woke up to this news," she wrote on Twitter. "Contrary to these reports and trying to get a headline this is not the case at all ha. I think you can see from the joy on our face last night as we danced our Jive #teamred is very happy to back together @Mr_NJones."

She also added that she feels very lucky to have had the chance to dance with two partners, saying: "Got to admit it though, I do feel like the luckiest girl alive. Not everyone gets to dance with two amazing people on @bbcstrictly who would ever want to complain about that, lol @keviclifton is part of #teamred."

Neil also rubbished the rumours, taking to Twitter in response to Alex's message, he said: "Yep I started laughing when I read it this morning. As we all know happiness and positivity doesn’t make headlines... Anyway who cares, we both had a great time and enjoyed every moment of that jive and that's all that matters #teamred."

