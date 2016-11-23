Black Friday 2016: Our pick of the best fashion & beauty deals

Black Friday, the most hotly anticipated shopping date in the calendar, is nearly upon us!

Fashion and beauty fans are in for a treat this year, with hundreds of retailers slashing prices across the country. In fact, deals website HotUKDeals has revealed that there are actually bigger discounts on fashion and beauty products than tech items for 2016... Hooray!

If you're after some advice on getting the best bargains this 25 November, we've compiled a guide to the top fashion and beauty deals...

ASOS

ASOS has an array of exciting Black Friday deals lined up for its Cyber Weekend but is keeping them under wraps for the time being... Stay updated by visiting their dedicated page here.

Amazon

Online retail giant Amazon always has amazing Black Friday deals and it looks like this year will be no different. But the deal we're most excited about? Up to 50 per cent off Levi jeans. Eek!

The Taylor headphones from Frends

Frends

Instagram-favourite headphones brand Frends are offering a 40 per cent discount across the entire collection for 48 hours from Friday – perfect opportunity to upgrade your flatlays!

House of Fraser

There will be up to 50% off women’s fashion, men’s fashion and homewear, as well as beauty and grooming products.

Perversion mascara from Urban Decay

Urban Decay

Perversion is our beauty editor's favourite mascara and the cult beauty brand is offering 20 per cent off the magic-making wand this Black Friday.

Origins

One of our favourite skincare brands here at HELLO!, Origins is offering their Superstars range, value £97, at an incredible £45 to celebrate Black Friday. Available exclusively at Origins.co.uk.

Origins' Superstars range

Topshop

The high street retailer is offering up to 50 per cent off selected lines from Thursday 24 November to Monday 28 November.

YSL

Luxury make-up brand YSL are offering 15 per cent off liquid foundations, mascaras, skincare and their Black Opium Wild Edition fragrance over Cyber weekend.

YSL are offering 15 per cent off selected lines including this fragrance

ghd

ghd is offering £20 off selected products from the whole electrical range, including the ghd Curve Tong and the Aura hairdyer, until November 28th November.

Pandora

The jewellery brand is slashing the price of this bracelet from £200 to £149 and offering a free exclusive jewellery case with every purchase of the bracelet.

Pandora is slashing the price of this bracelet from £200 to £149

Benefit

Benefit are launching a limited edition gift set to celebrate Black Friday- the Benefit Besties set – which will retail for £30 (RRP £60.07) and includes a selection of mini Benefit faves as well as an exclusive preview of a new 2017 product.

Lavish Alice

Lavish Alice is going big for Cyber Weekend – the online retailer is offering 30 per cent off everything on the site from Thursday 24 to Monday 28. On top of this, they are doing a secret hour every day with 50 per cent off.

Benefit's Besties set

Chlobo

British boho-luxe jewellery brand are giving shoppers the chance to bag a free bracelet worth £65 when they spend £95 on Chlobo products on Friday 25 November!

Elle Sport

Sportswear brand Elle Sport is going even bigger! They are offering a staggering up to 60 per cent off everything site-wide for Black Friday.

Elle Sport

Net-a-porter

Shop discounts on designer apparel and accessories with discounts reaching up to 50 per cent, beginning Monday 11/21.

Ted Baker London

Receive up to 50% off in-stores and online, Thanksgiving through Black Friday.