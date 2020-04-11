Mark Wright shows off brand new hair transformation – see photo The former TOWIE star certainly pulls this look off!

Mark Wright has unveiled a dramatic hair transformation this weekend – and it's certainly created a buzz! The former TOWIE star took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to show off his new shaved 'do and blamed the lockdown for his lack of grooming. The 33-year-old husband of Michelle Keegan posted a video to his Instagram stories of him taking the clippers to his head, before posing shirtless and enjoying the sunshine for a picture, captioning the post: "Isolation made me do it!"

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's love story

The radio presenter's drastic change to his look has already garnered some praise among his fellow celebrity friends. Fellow Essex native and former Love Island champion Jack Fincham commented on the post: "No way lol like it." While Celebrity Juice presenter Keith Lemon simply wrote: "Works!" Fellow TOWIE alumni Dan Osborne echoed the compliments, writing: "Looks good on you mate."

Mark Wright's new 'do garnered plenty of praise!

And it seems Mark's fans were just as impressed with the look. One follower commented underneath: "Hot in every way!" Mark is no doubt enjoying the Easter weekend in the sunshine with Michelle – despite being in lockdown! The husband and wife, who married in 2015, have a generous outdoor space at their Essex home with Michelle, 32, sharing a glimpse into their garden on her Instagram. The actress recently stated she was "finding the peace in the silence."

The Our Girl actress showed her followers their pristine lawns and a surprise water feature – a large pond filled with Koi Carp with a wooden bridge over the top. The pond is surrounded by plants and shrubs and has a net across the top of the water to protect the fish. It sits to one side of the garden, which appears to back on to fields, offering Michelle and Mark plenty of places to go out for their daily exercise during the lockdown.

