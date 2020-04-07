Our Girl star Michelle Keegan reveals husband Mark Wright's annoying habit during lockdown The actress is currently starring in her last series of the BBC drama

She's currently gracing our screens every Tuesday night for series four of Our Girl, but at home Michelle Keegan is no different to us when isolating with a partner. And it seems that her husband Mark Wright has a rather different habit that she has noticed of late. Speaking on Mark's Heart FM radio show recently, the 32-year-old was asked by her husband of five years what his most annoying habit was.

He began: "Working from home means people are seeing very different sides to their partners […] I think I've been alright though, I dont think I've been any different or annoying. One person who can confirm that though is my wife Michelle." Michelle then responded: "Well, to be fair you've actually been alright, but you have obviously been doing the radio at home and you have got a bit of a radio voice, you do put that voice on."

Michelle and Mark have been married for almost five years

She continued: "I don't know where it's come from, it works, it works but you do have a bit of a radio voice. It's like when you were younger, your mum and dad [would put on a voice] on the phone, that's what you do for the radio!" Mark, clearly taken aback by the quip, retorted: "She is killing me off with this!"

Michelle is currently appearing in her final series of Our Girl

The husband and wife then went on to explain how they've been passing their time during isolation, with Michelle explaining she's been watching her latest project, Our Girl on BBC. "I'm going upstairs for a bath and then obviously I'll be watching Our Girl at 9pm, which you should be but you can't obviously you can't but I'm recording it for you."

Series four of Our Girl marks Michelle's last stint as Georgie Lane due to her announcing her departure from the show earlier this year. On her decision to leave, she explained: "It was a really, really difficult decision, it didn't come lightly, but I just felt like I wanted to explore other opportunities. I've been doing it four years now, and I absolutely love the show. Honestly, I really do and I love playing the character and I'm going to miss her."