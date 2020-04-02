Everything you need to know about Beauty Pie, the luxury site you can afford to shop from It’s been called “the Netflix of beauty”

If you spend hours looking at luxury beauty products online and wishing they were within your budget, you’re going to want to know about Beauty Pie. The membership website lets you shop incredible skincare, beauty and fragrance products at affordable prices, without losing any of the quality. Here’s everything you need to know:

What is Beauty Pie?

Beauty products - yes, even the super expensive ones - often cost just a few pounds to make. Markups occur due to various factors, such as celebrity endorsements and other marketing, and of course brand names. Beauty Pie, which was launched by Marcia Kilgore (the woman behind Soaper Duper, Soap & Glory and Bliss Spa) aims to cut out the middleman to deliver you those great products without any of the added expense.

How does Beauty Pie membership work?

You may be wondering what’s in it for them. In order to get the discounted items, you’ll need to become a member. You can choose your level of membership (£5 per month, £10 per month or annual), and you’ll be given an allowance to spend accordingly. This can be carried over, so you don’t need to shop every month.

For example, if you pay for the £10 subscription, you’ll get £100-worth of credit. The member-favourite High Intensity Hydration Superdrops would cost £50 typically, and uses up half of your allowance, but you get it at a discounted rate of just £10.92.

Alternatively, you can shop without becoming a member, but you’ll pay the full “typical” prices for items.

What are the best Beauty Pie products?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and many of the brand’s products (all cruelty-free) have over four-star ratings from customers - but these are the ultimate bestsellers:

These sheet masks work wonders for lines, and offer an intense boost of hydration too. You get five in a pack, which sounds like great value to us!

Uber Youth Hyaluronic sheet mask, typical price £60, members pay £25, Beauty Pie

If you want to keep lips hydrated and add a subtle colour without resorting to lipstick everyday, this oil is for you. It’s non-sticky, smells great and will become your new handbag friend.

Wondergloss lip oil, typical price £26, members pay £5.66, Beauty Pie

Beauty Pie really excels when it comes to skincare, and it’s hard to choose a favourite buy, but these capsules are right up there. Members love them so much that they never stay in stock for long!

Superactive capsules essential ceramides+, typical price £50, members pay £9.53, Beauty Pie

A palette that does it all, this rivals many more expensive brands, and the tones are flattering on all skin tones.

One palette wonder, typical price £35, members pay £7.70, Beauty Pie

If you love luxury candles but hate spending a fortune on them, you’re going to be obsessed with Beauty Pie’s offerings. All of them smell like a gorgeous spa, and make your home seem tranquil again.

Leather, violet leaves and labdanum candle, typical price £50, members pay £16.92, Beauty Pie

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.