Stacey Solomon hits back at trolls who mock her teeth – fans applaud her response The star thanked her loyal fans for their support and kind words

Stacey Solomon was feeling grateful for her three million Instagram followers on Sunday, after being inundated with kind words after trolls criticised her teeth on Twitter.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother-of-three shared several horrible messages aimed at her teeth with some cruelly comparing her to a horse. "Casually went on Twitter and the Susan's are out in full force," she said, before adding: "I think every person on this thread needs to smile. My goodness, there's some mean, miserable people out there."

Stacey shared a sweet family picture to thank fans for their support

She then shared several funny videos to Nat King Cole's Smile, which saw her smiling proudly around her house while telling her followers: "Never let anyone stop you from smiling, in fact, use them as an excuse to smile and hopefully one day they'll be nice enough to have something to smile about. Love you all." The star then shared the most adorable picture of herself alongside boyfriend Joe and their son Rex, all three widely smiling for the camera.

"Never let the world change your smile. Instead use your smile to change the world," she wrote alongside the snap.

Stacey and Joe have been self-isolating with their son Rex and Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton

"I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you to each and every one of you for always being so bloody lovely. So kind and supportive. For sending messages that build people up and make them feel like they have THE best group of friends EVER. You are angels and you have no idea what difference you make to someone who sometimes needs to hear your kind words."

She continued: "There will always be someone out there trying to bring you down. Don’t give them the power to take your smile away. The only keeper of your happiness is you. So keep it far away from harm, you deserve to be happy."