Catherine Zeta-Jones is 'a new woman' as she shows off new eye colour The Chicago actress showed off her new grey eyes on Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed off a new daring look over the weekend and fans loved it so much that they immediately showered her with compliments. Sharing a sultry selfie on Instagram which highlighted her new grey eyes, the mother-of-two wrote: "A grey eyes, contact lens (right eye prescription) Saturday selfie! I am a new woman!!!"

Indeed, the actress, 49, who looked gorgeous in a V neck top and natural makeup, looked like a new woman. "Wow, gorgeous!" said a fan, whilst another one commented: "You are beautiful with your own colour. The most beautiful woman."

Michael Douglas' wife later shared another snap via Instagram Stories, this time showing her more wrapped up in a warm sweater. "Sweater weather again. Freezing in New York again," she wrote across it. The star later revealed it was snowing in New York.

Catherine is currently self-isolating in Irvington, just 25 miles outside of New York, with husband Michael Douglas and their teenage children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17. The family not only have a beautiful home but plenty of outside space too, complete with a rose garden and an outdoor seating area with sofas.

The Douglas' have been documenting their family life since lockdown began and have shared lots of funny moments with fans. Just last week, the Chicago actress revealed that she had taken up the flute, and shared some hilarious snippets of herself playing along to the Ghostbusters theme tune. While we commend the star for trying something new, she definitely isn't at the top of her flute-playing game yet, but we reckon she could be pretty close.

Captioning a series of clips, where she can only be heard and not seen, Catherine wrote: "13th day at home I found a flute." In a second clip, she added: "Still practicing." And in the third, where she really picks up her game, she added: "How do you get to Carnegie Hall they ask… Practice they say…" We can't wait to hear how she progresses.