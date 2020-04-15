Stacey Solomon made over her partner Joe Swash this week, and it's fair to say he's never looked quite like this before! The Loose Women panellist shared the process on her Instagram Stories, starting with a video where she was cuddled up with Joe, which she captioned: "The creepy beard has gone, I really want to give him a makeover." Stroking his face, the star said to her boyfriend: "Now I can do your makeup," to which Joe replied: "No." "Come on, it will look so nice," Stacey wheedled, as the Dancing on Ice winner shook his head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon gives partner Joe Swash a dramatic makeover

Joe's protestations didn't last for long, however, as Stacey's next story showed herself applying eyeshadow to her partner's eyelids. "I love you so much, this is the best day of my life," she said, to which Joe responded, "What?" "Other than the kids obviously," Stacey giggled. Her next few stories showed the process of her applying a full face of makeup to Joe, to the tune of Justin Timberlake's Sexy Back. The epic makeover included foundation, mascara and even fake lashes!

MORE: Stacey Solomon makes beautiful bathroom shelf out of household rubbish

Stacey was clearly pleased with the end result

As the 38-year-old looked at the camera at the end of the video, appearing slightly stunned, Stacey told him: "I love it, I've done such a good job, you love it don't you? You love it." "I had no choice in this," her partner said, before batting his lashes and protesting: "I feel like I've got glue in my eyes."

READ: Tom Ford gives tips for looking amazing on your work conference calls - but you'll need a white table cloth

Former X Factor contestant Stacey captioned the video: "I wish I did my own makeup this good, he loves it, I can tell." She then shared a photo of the finished result, which showed off what a great job she'd done contouring her partner's face. She captioned this picture: "Art. It wasn't easy finding a colour match to go with the fake tan but we smashed it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.