Kelly Ripa showed off her new eyebrows - and we’re obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kelly Ripa is known to share her beauty secrets with fans, and it was no different as she shared a photo of her eyebrows over the weekend.

MORE: Kelly Ripa’s star-print leggings are all you need for summer workouts

Kelly's eyebrows look amazing!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star posted a close-up selfie in her Instagram Story that showed off her full brows, which were shaped to perfection. "The brows are finally back! Thank you @audreylglass," she captioned it.

Kelly’s brows looked stunning in the snap, which showed her wearing an off-white T-shirt, a chainlink necklaces, and square-rimmed glasses. She wore her blonde hair straight and parted down the middle.

The daytime TV host’s brows appear to be the result of microblading, considering the California-based cosmetologist Kelly tagged specializes in it.

SHOP: Kelly Ripa sends fans wild in a red hot skirt - and we found the best dupe for $20

If you’re not familiar with microblading, it’s a semi-permanent cosmetic tattooing procedure that fills in brows to make them look fuller. It also creates the perfect brow shape for your face.

Although Kelly didn’t talk about her microblading experience on her story, she has talked about it in the past on Live.

Kelly revealed on Live that she loves Tan-Luxe tanning drops

MORE: Kelly Ripa revealed the $49 secret to her glowing tan on Live - and fans are going crazy over it

Speaking of beauty secrets, Kelly also thrilled fans earlier this month when she shared the one beauty product she swears by to give her a sun-kissed glow.

As the fashionista chatted with her co-host Ryan Seacrest about beauty upkeep and routines, she mentioned that she loves Tan-Luxe tanning drops. “You just need the Tan-Luxe those tanning drops,” she told Ryan.

"It’s very good. It’s foolproof," she continued. "I use it. It’s so easy," adding that she got hooked on the product after receiving it as a birthday gift. "I was just looking for a tan," she said.

Kelly said she loves Tan-Luxe because it doesn't rub off

Kelly said she loves the tanning drops because they don’t rub off or have a messy application process. "This is just like slap it on and go to bed," she continued. "Roll around in those sheets. It’s not going to come off."

When the show’s team uploaded a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of the beginning of the episode, tons of fans quickly hit the comments asking for the name of the tanning drops that the daytime TV host mentioned.

We wanted it too - and tracked down the Tan Luxe Face drops on Sephora and Tan Luxe for $49. There are also Tan Luxe drops for your entire body on Sephora and Tan Luxe and those cost $59.

Tan Luxe Tanning Drops - The Face, $49, Tan Luxe

Tan Luxe Tanning Drops - The Body, $59, Tan Luxe

According to the brand’s site, the drops work with your existing skincare regime and can transform your favorite moisturizer, serum, or oil into a custom self-tanner. It also minimizes imperfections and even skin tone.

There’s no better time than now to try it out for an incredible glow for summer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.