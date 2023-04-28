Halle Berry, 56, looks flawless as she poses for makeup free mirror selfie in lingerie

Halle Berry delighted her fans by sharing a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram page on Thursday, proudly showcasing her natural beauty.

The 56-year-old Oscar winner, who has recently been cast alongside Angelina Jolie in an upcoming Warner Bros. action-thriller, looked radiant in a pink outfit with a plunging neckline edged in black lace.

Capturing her reflection in a mirror, the Monster's Ball actress tilted her head slightly and wrote to her 8.4 million followers, "Mirrors … the most honest friend out there," followed by a white heart emoji.

Her short hair was casually styled, with blonde strands framing her face as she flashed a modest smile at the camera.

She completed her look with a pair of delicate gold earrings, adding a touch of sparkle.

In a conversation with Marie Claire earlier this year, Berry discussed her preference for a more natural appearance.

"I don’t think I have one," the Golden Globe winner confessed, explaining, "I've realized that less is more and less is best when you're going down that path of life."

She added that she's been focusing on taking care of her skin, staying healthy, and exercising. "I wear very little makeup these days," she revealed.

Although she enjoys glamming up for special events, she aims to "keep it as natural as possible." Berry shared, "in real life, I'm kind of makeup-free these days, I think it's been working for me."

The actress, who maintains a dedicated fitness routine, has a background in beauty pageants. She was the runner-up in the 1986 Miss USA contest and placed sixth in Miss World the same year.

Halle has prioritized her health, given her family's history of heart disease and her own type one diabetes diagnosis.

She told Harper's Bazaar that her lifestyle changed after her diagnosis in 1989, saying, "That's when I got really committed to making fitness and exercise and diet a real part of my life."

