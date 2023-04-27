Holly Willoughby just dropped her first ever beauty kit - and you can shop it for £59

Want to get Holly Willoughby’s makeup look? Thanks to her collaboration with Beauty Pie, now you can

From her fashion to homeware choices, we can’t get enough of Holly Willoughby’s top buys and praise be, she’s not only spilled her makeup secrets, but she's clubbed them together and created her first ever Beauty Pie edit with one handy, buy-it-in-one kit.

The exclusive collaboration, cutely named the Holly-Day Edit, contains four of Holly’s most-loved Beauty Pie products.

The This Morning host is all about a fresh-faced, bronzed glow, and she’s handpicked four products from Beauty Pie’s all-new summer makeup collection to achieve her gorgeously radiant skin.

Best of all, Holly’s Beauty Pie edit comes in a gold-leather trimmed makeup bag so you can take your Holly glow essentials on the go.

What’s inside the Beauty Pie Holly Willoughby edit?

Having been a fan of Beauty Pie for years, Holly’s well-versed in the luxury beauty member club’s products. Taking to Instagram on 26 April, Holly explained why she chose the four products included in the Holly-Day kit.

“I wanted to create a kit that was good for all skin types, tones and is something that is incredibly versatile,” she told fans.

Inside her kit, you’ll find The Perfect Waterproof Mascara. “I’m one of life’s criers,” Holly said on the live. “My mascara has to work as hard as I do; it can’t be running down my eyes."

There’s also the Shine Up Lip Balm in Hello Petal included, a delightfully bold raspberry pink shade that can be built up or worn as a sheer colour shade.

Next up you’ll find the skincare-infused cream blush Supercheek Blush in a new shade for summer, Gleam Me Up.

And to complete Holly’s kit, the Deluxe Eyeshadow Quad in Smokey Rose. Featuring four neutral shades, it’s a great palette for both daytime and nighttime – just dial up the glamour with the darker shades.

Holly demonstrated how she uses the Beauty Pie palette during the Instagram live, using the pink tones for a natural colour and the richer-brown shade to create the illusion of a thicker lash line - a trick we'll definitely be copying.

Holly Willoughby before and after using her favourite Beauty Pie products, all included in the kit

During the live, Holly also used the Beauty Pie Hyaluronic Acid and Beauty Pie Triple Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser before applying her makeup. Holly's top tip? "Don't forget your neck!" she laughs, as she applies her serum and moisturiser to her neck too.

How much does the Holly Willoughby Beauty Pie edit cost?

For Beauty Pie members, The Holly-Day kit costs £59 and for non-members, £147.

Not a member? You can take advantage of Beauty Pie’s special membership offer when you buy Holly’s kit. Use the code HOLLYSENTME for £10 off an annual membership, when you buy the Holly-Day kit. Cheers, Holly!

