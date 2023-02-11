Halle Berry shares video of the moment she fell on stage as she presents special award Oscar winner Halle laughed off the scary fall

Halle Berry knows how to laugh at herself - especially after she tripped and fell in front of hundreds of people on Friday, and then decided to share the footage with fans.

The actress was making a special appearance at the Looking Beyond LA charity organization's luncheon, presenting the 2023 Soaring Spirit Award to Jacob Smith, a legally blind freeride skier. However, as you can see in the video below, the handover didn't go smoothly. Click to see what happened...

Several guests captured the moment that the star walked to the podium before losing her balance. The clips were then cut with a meme of a record scratch and freeze frame, before a voiceover could be heard saying: "Yup, that's me you may be wondering how I ended up in this situation."

"Sometimes you bust your ass!" Halle captioned the video, writing: "What happened was…My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!!

"I face planted. If you can go to lookingbeyondla.com and donate. Children are worth it!"

A later clip showed Halle covering her face and laughing in embarrassment, before cupping: "If I see this on the internet… Van's coming for you." She then pointed to boyfriend Van Hunt who was sitting in the audience watching.

Halle was joined by her boyfriend Van Hunt

Famous friends were quick to laugh along with Halle, with author R.H. Sin writing: "You didn’t fall. The floor was just getting up. Glad you’re okay!"

"When this magical woman FALLS…. She gets RIGHT THE [expletive] BACK UP!!!!!!" added another.

Angella Nazarian, the co-founded of the organization and Shilla Hekmat, this year's co-chair, were quick to run to Halle and help her up. "Thank you sweet friend for having me!" Halle later wrote on Shilla's Instagram. "What a wonderful event and cause. BRAVO to you all!"

