Why Halle Berry’s show-stopping Oscars appearance was all the more meaningful The Monster's Ball actress is an Academy legend

Halle Berry was definitely one of the show-stoppers at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday held in Los Angeles.

The actress was on hand to present an award during the main ceremony, and she also looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet; see who else turned it out in the video below.

WATCH: Red Carpet Looks: Oscars 2023

Loading the player...

The star's appearance in an ultra feminine champagne cut-out dress from Tamara Ralph complete with rose gold flowers around the neckline and the thigh made quite the statement for sure.

However, her most powerful moment was during the show as she joined fellow Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, who emerged victorious last year for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, to present the trophy for Best Actor and Actress.

MORE: Halle Berry shares intimate bedroom selfie with boyfriend ahead of Oscars

TRENDING NOW: Dylan Dreyer inundated with support following mistake live on-air - details

Halle was subbing in for the previous year's Best Actor winner Will Smith, who has been banned from any Academy events for the next decade thanks to the slap heard around the world.

The move turned out to be particularly fitting as Halle, who'd won the award over two decades ago for Monster's Ball, presented the trophy this year to Michelle Yeoh.

Halle and Jessica presented the Best Actress Oscar to Michelle Yeoh

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle became the second person of color to win the Oscar for Best Actress in the Academy's 95 year history, following none other than Halle herself.

Michelle also became the first Asian actress to win the award, topping off a fantastic night for the A24 film, which won a total of seven Oscars, including Best Director and Best Picture.

MORE: Halle Berry gets fans talking with risque naked bathroom selfie

ALSO POPULAR: 'Thrilled' Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds dote on newborn baby as they mark joint celebration at home

Halle posted a glimpse of her magical night at the Dolby Theater with a collection of photos that she'd simply captioned: "It was a NIGHT!"

The Oscar winner looked beautiful in her Tamara Ralph gown

She was inundated with a barrage of compliments and flame emojis from fans and friends alike, as fellow attendee Halle Bailey also commented: "So so beautiful!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.