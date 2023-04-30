Michelle Keegan is unrecognisable with blue hair in stunning new photo

Fresh from showing off her fabulous new shorter locks, Michelle Keegan wowed again on Sunday as she showcased an unexpected hair transformation.

The star, who is best known for her long brunette hair, donned a wig styled in a blue bob with a fringe, and she looks completely different!

Michelle unveiled the look as she shared a series of images from a hen party celebration. In a sweet snapshot, Michelle smiled as she held up a glass of what appeared to be tomato juice, wearing a grey sweatshirt and black leggings accessorised with Ray-Ban sunglasses and the blue wig.

But that wasn't the end to her makeovers, as another picture showed the star pose alongside two of her friends, this time wearing black curls as she beamed for the camera.

© Instagram Michelle looked so different with blue hair

It looked like a fun weekend for the actress, who recently celebrated some exciting career news, to her fans' delight. The performer sparked a reaction from her many Instagram followers after sharing that the new BBC drama, Ten Pound Poms, in which she stars, will arrive on our screens in two weeks, on Sunday 14 May.

Sharing a trailer for the series, she penned in the caption: "TEN POUND POMS. COMING SOON… "Can't wait for you guys to finally see what we were working on last year on the other side of the world. Watch TEN POUND POMS on BBC1 9pm Sunday 14th May.

© Instagram The star also tried out a curly hair look

"Stream the whole series on @bbciplayer 14th May! #tenpoundpoms #iplayer #bbc #stan #australia."

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement, with one writing: "Ooooh can't wait - you are amazing @michkeegan." Michelle's mother-in-law, Carol Wright, also shared her support, writing: "I cannot wait for this, it looks amazing @michkeegan I'm over-excited. You superstar."

