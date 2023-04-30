Tess Daly wows fans with dramatic hair transformation

The Strictly Come Dancing star's long blonde locks were nowhere to be seen

Tess Daly is known for her signature blonde locks and frequently floors fans with her effortlessly glamorous hairstyles. But her long tresses were nowhere to be seen in her latest ensemble as the star rocked a jet-black bob – and fans loved it!

The Strictly Come Dancing host switched up her usual blonde style for a shoulder-length wig as part of a fancy dress outfit for Keith Lemon's 50th birthday celebrations. The 54-year-old dressed up as Uma Thurman's character Mia Wallace from the 1994 crime film, Pulp Fiction, while her husband, Vernon Kay, wore John Travolta's iconic Vincent Vega outfit, sporting a white shirt, black blazer and bolo tie.

Tess wrote in the caption: "An amazing evening celebrating @keithlemon being 50 and fab!"

© Instagram Tess Daly and Vernon Kay dressed up as Pulp Fiction characters Mia and Vincent for Keith Lemon's birthday

Fans were quick to praise the couple's incredible outfits in the comments section, with one person writing: "You both look fantastic!" while another added: "Looking amazing, love you both."

Many of Tess' followers were loving the hair change, with one person commenting: "Omg Tess, you look absolutely stunning with dark hair, I love it," while another added: "I love you blonde. You look stunning dark. Your eyes pop more."

The couple were joined by several of their celebrity friends to celebrate Keith's milestone birthday, including Will Mellor, Kate Thornton, Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack, who were all in fancy dress for the occasion.

© Instagram Tess Daly and Vernon Kay with Kate Thornton, Will Mellor and his wife Michelle McSween at Keith Lemon's 50th birthday party

Just a day before Keith's party, Vernon celebrated his 49th birthday. Marking the occasion, Tess penned a romantic tribute to her husband on Instagram.

Sharing a selfie of the couple that showed Tess looking as glamorous as ever in a glitzy black ensemble whilst sitting in the back of a car alongside Vernon, she wrote in the caption: "Here's to another one! Happy Birthday to YOU @vernonkay."

The happy couple have been married since 2003, tying the knot at St Mary's Church in Horwich, Vernon's hometown. They share two daughters together, Phoebe, 18 and Amber, 13.

