Michelle Keegan sparks major reaction as she shares exciting career news

Michelle Keegan has sparked a reaction from her Instagram followers after sharing some exciting career news.

The actress revealed that the new BBC drama, Ten Pound Poms, in which she stars, will arrive on Sunday 14 May.

Sharing a trailer for the series, she penned in the caption: "TEN POUND POMS. COMING SOON…

"Can't wait for you guys to finally see what we were working on last year on the other side of the world. Watch TEN POUND POMS on BBC1 9pm Sunday 14th May.

"Stream the whole series on @bbciplayer 14th May! #tenpoundpoms #iplayer #bbc #stan #australia."

© John Platt Michelle stars as Kate in Ten Pound Poms

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their delight, with one person writing: "Ooooh can't wait - you are amazing @michkeegan."

Michelle's mother-in-law, Carol Wright, also shared her support, writing: "I cannot wait for this, it looks amazing @michkeegan I'm over-excited. You superstar."

The new BBC drama series from writer Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Ordinary Lies), follows a group of Brits as they leave post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. The synopsis continues: "For only a tenner, they have been promised a better house, better job prospects and a better quality of life by the sea in sun-soaked Australia.

© John Platt Ten Pound Poms premieres on BBC One on 14 May

"But life down under isn't exactly the idyllic dream the new arrivals have been promised. Struggling with their new identity as immigrants, we follow their triumphs and pitfalls as they adapt to a new life in a new country, far from Britain and familiarity."

The series follows married couple Annie (Faye Marsay) and Terry Roberts (Warren Brown), who are trying to make the best of the situation but are tested by the poor living conditions in the hostel and the local attitudes towards immigrants.

© John Platt Faye Marsay and Warren Brown as Annie and Terry in Ten Pound Poms

Michelle stars as nurse Kate, who arrives without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past.

The synopsis continues: "Bill (Leon Ford) has lost his family business back home and is so desperate to prove he’s living the Australian dream that he'll stop at nothing in order to get a lifestyle he can’t sustain. Teenager Stevie (Declan Coyle) comes from a troubled background and hopes to use this new adventure to escape his oppressive father. Meanwhile, Ron (Rob Collins), an Indigenous Australian war veteran, struggles with feeling like an outsider in his own country."

