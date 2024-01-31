Helping other women gives me a sense of self

At the helm of her sell-out brand, Trinny London, and with 1.3 million followers on Instagram alone, Trinny Woodall has amassed a following that’s ready to hang off her every word, but she’s still managed to maintain her relatability.

After spending the morning with her, it’s entirely possible to believe that she does what she does because she genuinely gets a boost out of making other women feel their best.

“I’ve been helping other females since I was about six at boarding school. I would stay there on the weekends and help girls out with what to wear. I was the one they would come to for advice. Because I had bad skin from age 13, I had every lotion and potion (within my budget back then) to help my skin, so they would come to me for that and it made me feel good and it gave me a sense of self worth to help other women.

“I still love connecting with women and with a large following, you get an insight into how women think and feel around the world.

“No matter how much money they have or how old they are, it’s amazing how the same questions come up. It’s challenging when women send you DMs that you know you can answer but it’ll take an entire paragraph. But I’m very good at picking up where people’s messages have come from and the pain they are in and if I feel I can help, I will do my best to respond.”

On easing the pressure

“I’m under a lot of pressure at work so sometimes I just have to psyche myself up. I’ll do hopping bunny, which is when you relax your shoulders and gently jump on the spot - it gives you a rush.”

On self-belief

“You never know what’s behind a closed door. When I was trying to get Trinny London funded, I thought it might not happen, but you never know what email might land in your inbox. I sent hundreds of emails - it’s about perseverance and keeping that belief.”

© (C)2023 DAN KENNEDY Trinny worked hard to get her brand funded

On her morning ritual

I listen to the Calm app, pick up my phone to look at my emails and I have hot water and lemon and then brush my teeth.

“When it comes to unwinding, I love hanging out with my daughter Lyla, 20. I love her company and we are very good travel buddies. We love travelling. She’s calm when I’m stressed and I’m calm when she’s stressed, so we balance each other out.”

© Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Trinny with her daughter Lyla at the V&A 2023 Summer Party in London

